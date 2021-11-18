How to Watch DP World Tour Championship, First Round

This is what the entire season is played for, the opportunity to win the tour championship at the DP World Tour Championship.

The 53 best golfers on the PGA European Tour take the course throughout this week for four rounds with the tour championship on the line.

Last season, this event was won by Matt Fitzpatrick who also won in 2016, with Jon Rahm winning two of the three in between. Golf heavyweights Rory McIlroy and Henrik Stenson have also won this event two times in the 12-year history.

DP World Tour Championship, First Round

Game Date: Nov. 18, 2021

Game Time: 2:00 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Joachim B. Hansen (23 under par) won the 2021 AVIV Dubai Championship by one stroke last week for his second win on the PGA European Tour.

Fitzpatrick will tee off with Paul Casey and McIlroy will be with Dean Burmester. Neither Rahm nor Stenson are in the field.

Fresh off his win last week, Hansen will tee off with Marcus Armitage, which might be one of the best overall pairings on the day.

Coming into the first round, McIlroy (+550 to win, +135 to finish top five and -190 to finish top 10) is the favorite with Collin Morikawa (+750 to win) not far behind him. Fitzpatrick (+1400 to win), Sergio Garcia (+1600), Tommy Fleetwood (+1600) and Abraham Ancer (+1600) are all in the mix as well.

Down further in the odds are some interesting bets with Hansen (+5000 to win) and Francesco Laporta (+6000 to win) getting solid betting odds.

Last year, Fitzpatrick won with steady play, three rounds of 68 (four under) and one 69 (three under) to stay near the top of the leaderboard and start and finish with a one-stroke win.

Morikawa comes in as the leader on the Race to Dubai scoreboard, with Billy Horschel, Tyrrell Hatton and Min Woo Lee rounding out the top five trying to close out the season strong. Rahm would be the other top-five player but is not in the field. The No. 1 ranked player in the world withdrew from this event three days ago for rest.

