    • November 19, 2021
    How to Watch DP World Tour Championship, Second Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    One of the best players in the world is currently at the top at the DP World Tour Championship.
    The first round of the final tournament of the European PGA Tour kicked off with Rory McIlroy (seven under par) taking a two-stroke lead over the field. Behind McIlroy is a trio at five under led by Joachim B. Hansen, fresh off his second win of the season last week and playing the best golf of his career over the last 90 holes. 

    How to DP World Tour Championship, Second Round today:

    Game Date: Nov. 19, 2021

    Game Time: 2:00 a.m. ET

    TV: The Golf Channel

    There is so much golf to be played today over the weekend, and these are the best players on tour competing for the crown.

    McIlroy kicked things off with a major statement, recording a birdie on the first hole and an eagle on the second hole to set the pace for the rest of his round. 

    Through the first 18 holes, McIlroy is in the top 10 or first in nearly every metric from Driving Accuracy (78.6%, No. 3), Driving Distance (318 yards, No. 1), Greens in Regulation (77.8%, No. 8) and Putts per Green (1.6, No. 3).

    McIlroy is playing like peak, prime McIlroy early this week.

    Right behind him are Hansen, Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Tapio Pulkkanen (five under) with 10 more sitting an extra stroke back at four under including Sergio Garcia and the top player on the European PGA Tour, Collin Morikawa.

    Today’s round is going to be massive for the rest of the field. Comebacks are very possible, but with the level of talent playing in the field one poor round could sink you in Dubai.

