    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch DP World Tour Championship, Third Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sam Horsfield overtook the top of the leaderboard, but Rory McIlroy isn't far behind.
    Author:

    Yesterday there was virtually no stopping Sam Horsfield (10 under par overall) as he rose up to the top of the leaderboard with two others tied with him, jumping a stroke ahead of Rory McIlroy (nine under overall) who came back down to earth after a great first round. 

    Entering today there are three golfers at the top of the leaderboard, two more a stroke behind, two more two strokes behind and three more three strokes behind. This is going to be a thrilling weekend in Dubai.

    How to DP World Tour Championship, Third Round today:

    Game Date: Nov. 20, 2021

    Game Time: 2:00 a.m. ET

    TV: The Golf Channel

    Watch DP World Tour Championship, Third Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Collin Morikawa had a really fun and unique shot on the 17th hole that can only be described as lucky:

    Horsfield gained momentum at the end of his first round yesterday  with a birdie and an eagle on the final two holes. He paced himself with eight birdies, but two early bogeys stopped him from running away with this one on the second day.

    McIlroy struggled yesterday with a double-bogey and a bogey to counterbalance his five birdies. His driving and putting let him down more on Day 2 after a strong Day 1. He dropped from No. 3 in driving accuracy and No. 1 in driving distance on Day 1 to No. 47 and 5 on Day 2.

    Shane Lowry and John Catlin (10 under) are tied atop the leaderboard after dueling 65s on Friday.

    Morikawa (eight under) is in the hunt as well heading into play for the weekend.

    There is no cut line with the smaller field and the championship on the line. This weekend is shaping up to be an exciting one.

    Collin Morikawa
    European PGA Tour

    How to Watch DP World Tour Championship, Third Round

