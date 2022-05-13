DP World Tour Soudal Open stream: Watch online, TV channel

The European golf tour returns to Antwerp, Belgium, for the first time since the pandemic for Soudal Open.

Three Englishmen shared the first-round lead at the Soudal Open in Antwerp, Belgium, as Sam Horsfield, Dale Whitnell and Callum Shinkwin shot nine-under-par in Thursday's first round. The second round is Friday as the DP World Tour (formerly the European PGA Tour) returns to Rinkven International Golf Club after a two-year absence.

How to Watch DP World Tour Soudal Open, Second Round Today:

Date: May 13, 2022

Time: 7 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Live stream the second round of the DP World Tour Soudal Open on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Horsfield birdied the 15th, 16th and 17th holes and grabbed a share of the league when Whitnell's round imploded on the last two holes.

Whitnell had gotten to nine-under before finishing with a double-bogey on the par-five 17th and bogeyed the 18th. Shinkwin took a bogey at 16 after getting to seven-under.

The tour hadn't been to Antwerp since 2019, when Guido Migliozzi won what was then called the Belgian Knockout, a nine-hole stroke play knockout event. The Soudal Open is played under standard stroke scoring.

The story of Thursday's first-round was Ukrainian amateur Lev Grinberg. The 14-year-old shot a one-under 70 with three birdies and two bogeys on his round.

