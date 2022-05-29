Skip to main content

How to Watch Dutch Open, Final Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The final round of the KLM Dutch Open has a jam-packed leaderboard as it tees off on Sunday in what should be a thrilling Sunday of golf.

The final round of the KLM Dutch Open is wide open in the Netherlands this year. There are two golfers at the top of the leaderboard tied, with four more tied just a stroke back and three more sitting only two strokes back. With how up and down the leaderboard has been this week, someone could sneak up from even lower to steal the win today if the leaders are not careful today.

How to Watch Dutch Open, Final Round today:

Game Date: May 29, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Dutch Open, Final Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Adrian Meronk (-8) shot a 72 in the third round to keep himself in the mix, just two strokes back of the leaders entering today’s final round:

Currently at the top of the leaderboard are Matt Wallace and Victor Perez (-10) after Perez gained a stroke in the third round.

Through 54 holes, Perez has 16 birdies and six bogeys overall, playing consistently every round. He had his worst round in terms of bogeys on Saturday, but still gained a stroke and is tied for the lead.

For Wallace, he has been about the same with 16 birdies and six bogeys, but having his worst day on Thursday to start the tournament.

Guido Migliozzi, Ryan Fox, Sebastian Soderberg and Scott Hend (-9) are all tied just a stroke back, with a few of them having a share of the lead or the lead outright throughout this tournament.

Sitting two strokes back are Ricardo Gouveia, Alexander Bjork and Meronk.

Thomas Pieters is No. 5 in the DP World Tour standings and was in the mix early, but now is seven strokes back and does not look like a threat to win. He will need a big day to finish in the Top 10 today.

