The 12th stop on the 2022 European Tour swings into The Netherlands as Kristoffer Broberg aims for a repeat.

156 golfers will take to the links today at Bernardus Golf in Cromvoirt, Netherlands, headlined by Thomas Pieters, the only golfer in the top-50 World Golf Rankings in the field this week. Thomas is joined by Thomas Bjorn, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Thorbjorn Olesen and the 2021 winner of this event, Kristoffer Broberg, vying for the $2 million purse.

How to Watch Dutch Open, First Round:

Match Date: May 26, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

This is the second consecutive year that Bernardus has played host to the Dutch Open. Last year in this event, Broberg took home his second career win with a final-round 72, almost surrendering an eight-shot lead after three rounds, besting Matti Schmid by three shots to earn the trophy with a score of -23. The win was the first for Broberg in six seasons.

Pieters comes into today off a disappointing weekend performance at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Belgian finished tied for 71st place and is joined by Ryan Fox as the only other golfer to play in last week’s major to make the trip to Cromvoirt.

Pieters won this event in 2015 at Kennemer beating Eduardo de la Riva and Lee Sattery by one stroke at -19.

The two-time winner of this event, Joost Luiten, is in the field this week after winning in 2013 at Kennemer and 2016 at The Dutch. Luiten has six career European Tour victories but has none since 2018 and could become the sixth three-time winner of this event joining Seve Ballesteros and Bernard Langer.

