How to Watch Dutch Open, Second Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The second round of the KLM Dutch Open from the Netherlands tees off on Friday.

The second round of the 2022 KLM Dutch Open starts off with the leader only holding a one-stroke lead over the field. Two sit just one stroke back and four sit only two strokes back. Joost Luiten (-7) will look to build on his lead over a strong field in the last tournament ahead of the European Open that starts next week.

How to Watch Dutch Open, Second Round today:

Game Date: May 27, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Dutch Open, Second Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Joost Luiten (-7) wrapped the first round with a one-stroke lead over the field as the KLM Dutch Open enters the second round:

Luiten built his one-stroke lead over the field with eight birdies and only one bogey through his first 18 holes. He is looking for his first win of the year and seventh on the DP World Tour if he can hold up through the next three rounds.

Sitting just one stroke back are both Eddie Pepperell and Rasmus Hojaard (-6), who are right there in the mix.

Pepperell played great, with seven birdies and ended the day with a bogey, which dropped him down to second place in place of a tie at the top of the leaderboard.

Tied in second place, Hojaard ended the day with five birdies, an eagle and two bogeys on the day. His eagle came at an opportune time, on the final hole, giving him momentum ahead of round two.

The four tied at -5 just two strokes back are Marcel Schneider, Mikko Korhonen, Victor Perez and Andrea Pavan — all right there in contention and looking to climb up the leaderboard today.

Regional restrictions may apply.

