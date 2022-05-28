The third round of the KLM Dutch Open tees off with a whole new group at the top of the leaderboard today, led by Ricardo Gouveia.

The three golfers at the top of the leaderboard after the first round all took major steps back in the second round of the KLM Dutch Open. Now the cut line is set and Ricardo Gouveia (-10) takes a one-stroke lead into the weekend as he looks to carry that into the final round and not only win the first tournament of his season — but of his carer.

How to Watch Dutch Open, Third Round today:

Game Date: May 28, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Thomas Pieters (-4), the fifth-ranked player on the DP World Tour, is slowly and methodically keeping himself in the hunt this week:

Heading into the second round, Joost Luiten was in the lead with Eddie Pepperell and Rasmus Hojgaard tied for second place.

All three shot in the 73-plus in the second round and now find themselves between five and seven strokes back of the leaders after the second round.

Luiten really fell apart shooting only two birdies, with three bogeys and a double-bogey on his card.

Now sitting in the lead, Gouveia after shooting a 66 with six birdies, two bogeys and an eagle on the day. So far for the tournament, he has 12 birdies, four bogeys and one eagle in 36 holes.

One stroke back is Li Haotong (-9) after a monster 63 in the second round for the best round of the day. He shot eight birdies, an eagle and just the one bogey overall for the day. On the front nine, Haotong was blazing with five birdies and one eagle to shoot up the board.

Two strokes back are Adrian Meronk and Matt Wallace with back-to-back solid rounds entering the weekend.

