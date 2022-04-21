Skip to main content

How to Watch ISPS Handa Championship in Spain, First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The DP World Tour in Europe kicks off the ISPS Handa Championship in Spain with the first round on Thursday morning.

This is the first annual playing of the ISPS Handa Championship in Spain as the DP World Tour is set to play four events on European soil, including two first-run events in Spain starting today. While the event is new, the course being played this week wi a familiar one at the Infinitum, formerly known as Lumine Golf. The field is set with several winners on the DP World Tour and should showcase a lot of great golf starting today.

How to Watch ISPS Handa Championship in Spain, First Round today:

Game Date: April 21, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch ISPS Handa Championship in Spain, First Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The opening odds have veteran Bernd Wiesberger (+1800) as the favorite to win this week with Rasmus Hojgaard (+2000) not too far behind.

Wiesberger is a tour favorite and one of the biggest contenders on the DP World Tour in any tournament.

The field also features Adri Arnaus and Pablo Larrazabal (both +2800 to win), Laurie Canter (+4000) and Joachim B Hansen (+3500), and Johannes Veerman (+5500) as familiar faces that have all won events on the DP World Tour either this season or in recent years.

Entering today, Viktor Hovland (1,983.2 points) is the leader for the season with Rory McIlroy, Thomas Pieters, Richard Bland and Shane Lowry all right there behind him.

None of the top golfers on the DP World Tour are in action this week, giving the rest of the field an opportunity to play catch-up.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
21
2022

ISPS Handa Championship in Spain, First Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
8:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17915901
European PGA Tour

How to Watch ISPS Handa Championship in Spain, First Round

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
imago1003207658h (1)
NRL Rugby

How to Watch Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks vs. Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
we-need-to-talk-about-america-fuse-770x433
entertainment

How to Watch We Need to Talk About America Series Premiere

By Quinn Roberts9 hours ago
Apr 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a three-run home run against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff9 hours ago
Apr 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a three-run home run against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff9 hours ago
Apr 17, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan (11) shoots over Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) during the first quarter during game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks: NBA Playoffs Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff9 hours ago
Apr 17, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan (11) shoots over Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) during the first quarter during game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls: NBA Playoffs Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff9 hours ago
Soccer

CF Monterrey vs. Atlas FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff9 hours ago
USATSI_18112420
NHL

How to Watch Capitals at Golden Knights

By Evan Massey10 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy