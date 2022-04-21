The DP World Tour in Europe kicks off the ISPS Handa Championship in Spain with the first round on Thursday morning.

This is the first annual playing of the ISPS Handa Championship in Spain as the DP World Tour is set to play four events on European soil, including two first-run events in Spain starting today. While the event is new, the course being played this week wi a familiar one at the Infinitum, formerly known as Lumine Golf. The field is set with several winners on the DP World Tour and should showcase a lot of great golf starting today.

How to Watch ISPS Handa Championship in Spain, First Round today:

Game Date: April 21, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

The opening odds have veteran Bernd Wiesberger (+1800) as the favorite to win this week with Rasmus Hojgaard (+2000) not too far behind.

Wiesberger is a tour favorite and one of the biggest contenders on the DP World Tour in any tournament.

The field also features Adri Arnaus and Pablo Larrazabal (both +2800 to win), Laurie Canter (+4000) and Joachim B Hansen (+3500), and Johannes Veerman (+5500) as familiar faces that have all won events on the DP World Tour either this season or in recent years.

Entering today, Viktor Hovland (1,983.2 points) is the leader for the season with Rory McIlroy, Thomas Pieters, Richard Bland and Shane Lowry all right there behind him.

None of the top golfers on the DP World Tour are in action this week, giving the rest of the field an opportunity to play catch-up.

