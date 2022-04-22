How to Watch ISPS Handa Championship in Spain Second Round

The second round to the ISPS Handa Championship in Spain tees off on Friday morning.

The second round gets underway on Friday with a logjam at the top of the leaderboard.

How to Watch ISPS Handa Championship in Spain Today:

Game Date: April 22, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

TV Channel: The Golf Channel

Live stream ISPS Handa Championship in Spain on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Four golfers sit tied at the top at -6 while four others are just a shot back at -5. Nine other golfers sit just two strokes back at -4.

It is the first-ever ISPS Handa Championship in Spain and so far the results have been good.

Johannes Vermahn, Tapir Pulkkanen, Hennie du Plessis and S.S.P. Chawrasia all finished the day tied for the lead. Chawrasi and du Plessis still have to finish their first round on Friday after their rounds were suspended due to fading light.

Those two, among others, will finish their round before the second round gets underway.

The second round will kick off at 7:50 local time when Emilia Cuartero Blanco takes the course with Craig Howie and Jacke McCleod.

Groups of three will tee off every 10 minutes as they all look to play well enough on Friday to make the cut and make the weekend rounds.

Regional restrictions may apply.