Aaron Cockerill leads in the clubhouse with 17 groups still to finish the third round after a stormy Saturday at the ISPS Handa Championship in Spain.

Threatening weather shortened the day on the course in Saturday's third round of the ISPS Handa Championship in Spain, leaving a longer Sunday than expected for the final 17 groups left on the course when play was halted. The tournament at Infinitum's Lake Course in Tarragona, Spain, is the European PGA Tour's first event since the Masters.

How to Watch European PGA Tour ISPS Handa Championship in Spain, Final Round Today:

Date: April 24, 2022

Time: 8 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Live stream the final round of the ISPS Handa Championship in Spain on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Canadian Aaron Cockerill shot an 8-under 62, matching the lowest round of his career, and leads in the clubhouse at 10-under for the tournament. However, Scott Jamieson led on the course at 11-under after playing the first five holes on Saturday at even-par.

Jamieson was in a group including Tapio Pulkkanen and Adrian Otaegui that will have 13 holes to finish Sunday morning before the fourth round tees off. At the suspension of play Saturday, seven golfers were tied at 8-under; none of them finished their third rounds, however.

The winner will pick up 460 points in the World Tour Rankings. Norway's Viktor Hovland leads the points race but is not playing this weekend.

Regional restrictions may apply.