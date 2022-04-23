How to Watch ISPS Handa Championship in Spain Third Round

The third round of the ISPS Handa Championship in Spain takes place on Saturday with Scott Jamieson in the lead.

Scott Jamieson came on strong in the second round shooting a seven-under 63 to take a two-shot leading heading into the third round.

How to Watch ISPS Handa Championship in Spain Today:

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

TV Channel: The Golf Channel

Jamieson recorded six birdies and an eagle on 18 to offset his lone bogey to finish ahead of Tapio Pulkkanen for the top spot.

Pulkkanen, who shot a six-under 64 in round one, struggled a bit on Thursday by shooting a 67, getting just five birdies and two bogeys.

Adrian Otaegui is right behind them in third at -8 after two rounds. Otaegui shot a 66 both days and has been steady all tournament long.

Five golfers sit four shots back of Jamieson at -7 and three more sit five back at -6.

Jamieson, Pulkkanen and Otaegui will make up the last group of the day as they look to distance themselves from the rest of the pack and head into the final day of the tournament with a lead.

