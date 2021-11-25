Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Joburg Open, First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Who is going to win the first event in the new season of the PGA European Tour? We'll start to get an idea during the first round of the Joburg Open.
    Author:

    Last week, the European PGA Tour culminated with Collin Morikawa winning the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. The new season kicks off in South Africa with three straight events, starting with the Joburg Open in Johannesburg. The field is a little watered down, as the competitors that were battling it out for the tour championship are taking a much-earned break. That opens the door for someone else to get out to an early lead.

    How to Joburg Open, First Round today:

    Game Date: Nov. 25, 2021

    Game Time: 5:00 a.m. ET

    TV: The Golf Channel

    Watch Joburg Open, First Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Last year, this event was won by Joachim Hansen (19 under par overall) by two strokes. Historically, it has been won eight times by South African local golfers, with Charl Schwartzel (2010, 2011) and Richard Sterne (2008, 2013) winning twice.

    Stern is in the field this week looking for a third win. He has quality odds (+6500 to win, +1200 to finish top five and +650 to finish in the top 10) entering this week.

    The overall odds have Dean Burmester (+800 to win) as the favorite, with Dylan Frittelli (+1400 to win) as the second-highest odds to win.

    Much like the recent start to the PGA Tour and the soon-to-start LPGA Tour, the first events are focused on the younger golfers and those with lower odds to win getting a head start in the smaller point events of the season.

    On the line this week is the opportunity to be the first leader of the season. Last year, Hansen won here and was able to slowly build on that win to the tour championship event.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    25
    2021

    Joburg Open, First Round

    TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
    Time
    5:00
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Golf Course
    European PGA Tour

    How to Watch Joburg Open, First Round

    2 minutes ago
    golf rory mcilroy
    Asian Tour Golf

    How to Watch Blue Canyon Championship, First Round

    4 hours ago
    Dec 22, 2020; Berkeley, California, USA; A rack of basketballs sits on the court before the game between the California Golden Bears and the Seattle Redhawks at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Santa Clara at Fresno State in College Basketball

    4 hours ago
    Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs forward Orlando Robinson (10) dribbles the ball while defended by Colorado State Rams guard John Tonje (1) during the first half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Santa Clara vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

    4 hours ago
    Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs forward Orlando Robinson (10) dribbles the ball while defended by Colorado State Rams guard John Tonje (1) during the first half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Fresno State vs. Santa Clara: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

    4 hours ago
    Mar 6, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Nate Laszewski (14) dribbles as Florida State Seminoles forward Raiquan Gray (1) defends in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame in Men's College Basketball

    5 hours ago
    Dec 29, 2020; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers forward Trendon Watford (2) dribbles against Texas A&amp;M Aggies guard Quenton Jackson (3) during the first half at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

    5 hours ago
    Dec 29, 2020; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers forward Trendon Watford (2) dribbles against Texas A&amp;M Aggies guard Quenton Jackson (3) during the first half at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

    5 hours ago
    Dec 22, 2020; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard Mike Miles (1) shoots over North Dakota State Bison guard Sam Griesel (5) during the first half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Pepperdine vs. TCU

    6 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy