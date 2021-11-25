How to Watch Joburg Open, First Round

Who is going to win the first event in the new season of the PGA European Tour? We'll start to get an idea during the first round of the Joburg Open.

Last week, the European PGA Tour culminated with Collin Morikawa winning the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. The new season kicks off in South Africa with three straight events, starting with the Joburg Open in Johannesburg. The field is a little watered down, as the competitors that were battling it out for the tour championship are taking a much-earned break. That opens the door for someone else to get out to an early lead.

How to Joburg Open, First Round today:

Game Date: Nov. 25, 2021

Game Time: 5:00 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Last year, this event was won by Joachim Hansen (19 under par overall) by two strokes. Historically, it has been won eight times by South African local golfers, with Charl Schwartzel (2010, 2011) and Richard Sterne (2008, 2013) winning twice.

Stern is in the field this week looking for a third win. He has quality odds (+6500 to win, +1200 to finish top five and +650 to finish in the top 10) entering this week.

The overall odds have Dean Burmester (+800 to win) as the favorite, with Dylan Frittelli (+1400 to win) as the second-highest odds to win.

Much like the recent start to the PGA Tour and the soon-to-start LPGA Tour, the first events are focused on the younger golfers and those with lower odds to win getting a head start in the smaller point events of the season.

On the line this week is the opportunity to be the first leader of the season. Last year, Hansen won here and was able to slowly build on that win to the tour championship event.

