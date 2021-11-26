Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    How to Watch Joburg Open, Second Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The leaderboard is filled with golfers from Spain and South Africa after the first round at the Joburg Open.
    The PGA European Tour is back in action this week with the first of three straight tournaments in South Africa. Angel Hidalgo (-6) is at the top of the leaderboard and is one of three Spanish golfers in the top five after the first round.

    Four South African golfers are in the top eight in Johannesburg.

    How to Watch Joburg Open, Second Round today:

    Game Date: Nov. 26, 2021

    Game Time: 5:00 a.m. ET

    TV: The Golf Channel

    Watch Joburg Open, Second Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Hidalgo finished the day with six birdies, one eagle and two bogeys. On the back nine, he had four birdies, an eagle and a bogey.

    Thriston Lawrence is also at the top of the leaderboard. He finished the day with three birdies, two eagles and one bogey, though the round was suspended due to inclement weather when he had one hole left to play.

    There is a pack of seven golfers at four under par, two strokes back of the lead, including Pep Angles, Frederic Lacroix, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Hennie Du Plessis, Dylan Frittelli, Zander Lombard and Lorenzo Scalise.

    The favorites coming in, Dean Burmester (+1) and Frittelli (-4) both had very different first rounds, with the former potentially looking at the cut line after Friday.

    Eight of the top 10 golfers after the first round are under 30 years old, showcasing the youth of the sport.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    26
    2021

    Joburg Open, Second Round

    TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
    Time
    5:00
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Golf Course
    European PGA Tour

    How to Watch Joburg Open, Second Round

