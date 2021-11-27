How to Watch Joburg Open, Third Round

The first event back on the European Tour had play suspended due to fading light and will pick up today.

For the most part, the second round at the Joburg Open had concluded, but fading light caused several golfers to call it a day before completing their rounds. It may not make a major difference with Thriston Lawrence (12 under par) four full strokes ahead of the next golfer in the field, but a few golfers are potentially still in contention, some of whom still have their second round to complete along with their third round today.

How to Joburg Open, Third Round today:

Game Date: Nov. 27, 2021

Game Time: 5:00 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Joburg Open, Third Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Of the golfers who did not finish and could be considered in contention today, Shaun Norris (six under par overall through 12 holes) is in the best position with Frederic Lacroix (for under overall through 12 holes) also there. There are also 27 golfers above the cut line that need to finish their second round.

The projected cut is set to be plus-one overall through the first two rounds.

Lawrence has been on fire this week to start the 2021-2022 European PGA Tour season. He finished both rounds with a six-under 65 and has a total of eight birdies, three eagles and two bogeys.

The next closest golfers in the field are Zander Lombard (eight under) and Ashley Chesters (seven under), both finished their second rounds yesterday.

This should be a fun weekend in South Africa, with the 25-year-old Lawrence in the best position since 2016 to win his first-ever tournament on the European Tour.

Regional restrictions may apply.