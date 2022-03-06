Who is going to leave the final round with the win at the Magical Kenya Open today?

The leaderboard cleaned itself up in the third round with Ewen Ferguson (-14) taking a four-stroke lead into the final round today at the Magical Kenya Open in Nairobi, Kenya. He entered the day on Saturday tied with Masahiro Kawamura, but he floundered, leaving the tournament to Ferguson to take here today. Unless there is a collapse, Ferguson should win the first of three tournaments here in Africa this month and move up the DP World Tour standings.

How to Watch Magical Kenya Open, Final Round today:

Game Date: Mar. 6, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Through 54 holes, Ferguson has been great, but with some challenges back in the first round. In the first round, he finished with three of the five overall birdies he has on the week and one of his two eagles for balance.

Ferguson also has 16 birdies overall. In his last 36 holes, Ferguson has shot nine birdies, an eagle and only two bogeys overall.

Tied in second place are Ashun Wu and Marcus Kinhult (-10)

Through 54 holes Wu has 17 birdies, five bogeys and one double-bogey back in the first round. He has really thrived between the front and back nine shooting a -9 with nine birdies and no bogeys between the ninth and 13th holes.

Kinhult has 14 birdies, two eagles and eight bogeys overall. He had three bogeys in each of the first two rounds and two more on Saturday in the third round.

If he can clean up those bogeys he might be in contention to come from behind and win, especially if it comes down to the No. 18 hole, where he has two eagles and a bogey for a -5 this week.

