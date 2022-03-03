The European PGA Tour starts the first round of the Magical Kenya Open today.

It is a busy week in golf with two PGA Tour events, an LPGA Tour event, and this week’s Magical Kenya Open on the DP World Tour in Nairobi, Kenya. The first round kicks off today with Justin Harding looking to win back-to-back in an event that has only been active since 2019 and building its legacy.

This is the first of three straight events taking place in Africa this month, with the next two in South Africa as the European PGA Tour is starting to gain some momentum.

How to Watch Magical Kenya Open, First Round today:

Game Date: March 3, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Justin Harding (-21) won the Magical Kenya Open last year by two strokes over a pretty competitive field in a duel with Kurt Kitayama:

Entering today the favorite to win the tournament is Dean Burmester (+1400) to win tied with Adri Arnaus (+1400).

Last year's winner, Harding (+1600) has the third-best odds to win this event back-to-back. This is only the third year of this event with Guido Migliozzi winning in 2019 and the event not taking place in 2020 due to the pandemic.

All odds per DraftKings.

With Viktor Hovland in the lead overall on the DP World Tour and not in this event, every golfer in the field has an opportunity to get on the board or climb the standings more this week.

There are only a finite amount of tournaments every year. Winning an event, regardless of the size or field is huge

A win this week would put pressure on the big names in the field like Hovland, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, and others.

