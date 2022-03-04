Who will step up in the second round of the Magical Kenya Open on the European PGA Tour?

Through one round at the 2022 Magical Kenya Open in Nairobi, Kenya, Daniel Gavins (-7) holds a one-stroke lead over the field. Two golfers find themselves just one stroke back with another two golfers only two strokes back with the cut coming after the second round today. This is the first event of three in a row in Africa this month on the European PGA Tour with the next two coming in South Africa.

How to Watch Magical Kenya Open, Second Round today:

Game Date: Mar. 4, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Magical Kenya Open, Second Round online with fuboTV:

Through the first 18 holes, Gavins took the lead behind nine birdies and two bogeys overall. He was fantastic on the front nine with three straight birdies to start the round and five total to put the pressure on the rest of the field.

His two bogeys came on the 13th and 14th holes, which he followed up with three straight birdies to end the day.

Sharma edged his way into second place with six birdies and zero bogeys for a clean scorecard overall in the first round. He started and ended the day with birdies while also ending the front nine and starting the back nine with birdies.

These two played great golf to get to the top of the leaderboard.

Johannes Veerman (-6) is also tied for second place after five birdies, one eagle (on 10) and one bogey to finish tied with Sharma entering today.

These three are playing really strong golf and could create some separation from the field here today before the cut.

