Skip to main content

How to Watch Magical Kenya Open, Second Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Who will step up in the second round of the Magical Kenya Open on the European PGA Tour?

Through one round at the 2022 Magical Kenya Open in Nairobi, Kenya, Daniel Gavins (-7) holds a one-stroke lead over the field. Two golfers find themselves just one stroke back with another two golfers only two strokes back with the cut coming after the second round today. This is the first event of three in a row in Africa this month on the European PGA Tour with the next two coming in South Africa.

How to Watch Magical Kenya Open, Second Round today:

Game Date: Mar. 4, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Magical Kenya Open, Second Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Through the first 18 holes, Gavins took the lead behind nine birdies and two bogeys overall. He was fantastic on the front nine with three straight birdies to start the round and five total to put the pressure on the rest of the field.

His two bogeys came on the 13th and 14th holes, which he followed up with three straight birdies to end the day.

Sharma edged his way into second place with six birdies and zero bogeys for a clean scorecard overall in the first round. He started and ended the day with birdies while also ending the front nine and starting the back nine with birdies.

These two played great golf to get to the top of the leaderboard.

Johannes Veerman (-6) is also tied for second place after five birdies, one eagle (on 10) and one bogey to finish tied with Sharma entering today.

These three are playing really strong golf and could create some separation from the field here today before the cut.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
4
2022

Magical Kenya Open, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
5:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16412557
European PGA Tour

How to Watch Magical Kenya Open, Second Round

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Mar 3, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket as Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green (8) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff24 minutes ago
Mar 3, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots over Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the first half at AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Mar 3, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots over Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the first half at AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives by Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff27 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the basket as Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) react after a play during overtime at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) shoots the ball as Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) guards him during the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) shoots the ball in the third quarter guarded by Indiana Pacers center Goga Bitadze (88) at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy