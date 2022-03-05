The third round starts at the Magical Kenya Open with a competitive leaderboard that is wide open entering today.

Through two rounds in the Magical Kenya Open in Nairobi, Kenya, the leaderboard is very competitive with Shubhankar Sharma (-10) in the lead and two others just one stroke back. This is proving to be a really competitive field in the first of three straight tournaments in Africa this month on the DP World Tour. The cut has been established and heading into the weekend here today, everyone has a chance to make a play for the lead heading into Championship Sunday.

How to Watch Magical Kenya Open, Third Round today:

Game Date: Mar. 5, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

In the second round, Sharma found more challenges than he did in the first round with two bogeys after zero through the first 18 holes, but he also added in four birdies and an eagle (on 18) for the round.

He has had the best first two rounds overall and finds himself with a one-stroke lead entering the weekend.

Just behind him at -9 are Ewen Ferguson and Masahiro Kawamura. Both built off solid first rounds to find themselves tied for second place after Daniel Gavins and Veerman both fell apart.

Collectively through 36 holes, Ferguson has one birdie, an eagle and four bogeys on his card with Kawamura registering 11 birdies and just two bogeys. In fact, since the 14th hole in the first round, Kawamura has played the best golf with eight birdies and zero bogeys.

For Gavins and Veerman, the second round was a nightmare. Gavins finished with five bogeys and three birdies on the day with Veerman doing exactly the same, ending with a 73 in the second round.

