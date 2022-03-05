Skip to main content

How to Watch Magical Kenya Open, Third Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The third round starts at the Magical Kenya Open with a competitive leaderboard that is wide open entering today.

Through two rounds in the Magical Kenya Open in Nairobi, Kenya, the leaderboard is very competitive with Shubhankar Sharma (-10) in the lead and two others just one stroke back. This is proving to be a really competitive field in the first of three straight tournaments in Africa this month on the DP World Tour. The cut has been established and heading into the weekend here today, everyone has a chance to make a play for the lead heading into Championship Sunday.

How to Watch Magical Kenya Open, Third Round today:

Game Date: Mar. 5, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Magical Kenya Open, Third Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In the second round, Sharma found more challenges than he did in the first round with two bogeys after zero through the first 18 holes, but he also added in four birdies and an eagle (on 18) for the round.

He has had the best first two rounds overall and finds himself with a one-stroke lead entering the weekend.

Just behind him at -9 are Ewen Ferguson and Masahiro Kawamura. Both built off solid first rounds to find themselves tied for second place after Daniel Gavins and Veerman both fell apart.

Collectively through 36 holes, Ferguson has one birdie, an eagle and four bogeys on his card with Kawamura registering 11 birdies and just two bogeys. In fact, since the 14th hole in the first round, Kawamura has played the best golf with eight birdies and zero bogeys.

For Gavins and Veerman, the second round was a nightmare. Gavins finished with five bogeys and three birdies on the day with Veerman doing exactly the same, ending with a 73 in the second round.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Magical Kenya Open, Third Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
4:30
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17826542
European PGA Tour

How to Watch Magical Kenya Open, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
Mar 4, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) and New Jersey Devils left wing Andreas Johnsson (11) skate up ice during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Winnipeg Jets vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff44 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) makes a save off a shot on goal by Los Angeles Kings center Adrian Kempe (9) in the second period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff44 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) skates with the puck during the second period against Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson (6) at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) controls the puck ahead of Anaheim Ducks center Isac Lundestrom (21) during the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) skates with the puck against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
Feb 25, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) celebrates with Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) and Chicago Blackhawks left wing Brandon Hagel (38) after Kane scores a goal against the New Jersey Devils during the second period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) skates with the puck while being defended by San Jose Sharks center Nick Bonino (13) during the third period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) fouls Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff52 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy