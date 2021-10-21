Spain has been the host of the European PGA Tour for the past two weeks and hosts its final event on the tour this week.

For the first time in ten years the European PGA Tour heads to Mallorca, Spain to the Golf Santa Ponsa golf course. The tour has spent a lot of time in Spain this month after the Open de Espana, won by Rafael Cabrera-Bello (-19) and the Andalucia Masters, won by Matthew Fitzpatrick (-2). The third event in Spain this month ends the 2021 Spanish Swing and is not a bad way to play golf, on an island in Spain.

How to Watch Mallorca Golf Open, First Round:

Game Date: Oct. 21, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Mallorca Golf Open, First Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Last week in Spain, the Andalucia Open was not the best overall play from the field, but was a tough challenge to win on the European PGA Tour:

Per DraftKings, the favorites coming into today are Thomas Pieters (+1600 to win, +350 Top 5 and +165 Top 10), Laurie Canter (+1800 to win, +500 Top 5 and +200 Top 10) and Andrew Johnston (+1800) to win, +450 Top 5 and +225 Top 10).

Canter finished T2 at the BMW Championship last month and is ranked No. 27 in the Race to Dubai. On the season he has one second place finish and three finishes between 4-10.

Most of the top golfers on the tour are not playing this week. This is a great opportunity for golfers looking to make up ground in the standings.

This event will give out 2,000 more points in the Race to Dubai and a $1,000,000 purse (Euro’s) for the winner. There are only two more events on the European PGA Tour, in Portugal and Dubai, before the final World Championship tournament in Dubai to end the season.

The top golfers on tour are resting and training up for the final event while this week everyone looking to qualify and make a move are in play starting today.

Regional restrictions may apply.