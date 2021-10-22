    • October 22, 2021
    How to Watch Mallorca Golf Open, Second Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The leaderboard is congested with underdogs at the top and favorites needing to make a comeback in Spain at the Mallorca Golf Open.
    The final tournament in Spain this month kicked off with some strong golf leading into this morning's second round with all the favorites looking up at the leaders in the clubhouse.

    Match Date: Oct. 22, 2021

    Match Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

    TV: The Golf Channel

    Live Stream Mallorca Golf Open, Second Round on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    If you can imagine paradise as a golfer, don’t close your eyes, it has been made off the coast of Spain. 

    Coming in the betting favorite was Thomas Pieters (-2) who is still in the mix, but has a lot of ground to make up, falling behind six strokes. Working in his favor is that he played the course well. He finished with three birdies, only one bogey on 16 and shot par on the other 14 holes. Steady is good on the first day.

    The other betting favorites, Laurie Canter (-2) is right there too, but had a very up-and-down day. Four birdies, one eagle and four bogeys made for the uneven round with Andrew Johnston (-4) in a better position. Johnston had a clean round with four birdies and zero holes over par on the day. 

    The leader, Jeff Winther (-8) has a one stroke lead on the field due to his 10 birdies between the 2nd and 16th holes. He was masterful there, with a bogey to start his round and end his round. Without those two snafus, Winther would be -10 with a three stroke lead.

    The duo at -7, Niklas Lemke and Bryce Easton, both played very impressive rounds yesterday.

    Lemke had a clean card with zero holes over par, five birdies and one eagle on the 2nd hole. Easton had a similar scorecard with eight birdies and one bogey on the day.

    Friday is always a fun day when underdogs have the lead to see how they handle the pressure and the more seasoned veterans reacting to playing from behind.

