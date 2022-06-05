Skip to main content

How to Watch Porsche European Open, Final Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The final round of the Porsche European Open tees off with Victor Perez as the solo leader today.

Victor Perez is having a moment on the DP World Tour after winning his first tournament of the season last week, rising up to eighth in the season rankings. He enters the final round of the Porsche European Open with a one-stroke lead. He has been the most consistent golfer all week with three rounds between 69 and 71 to enter the final round with the lead today.

How to Watch Porsche European Open, Final Round today:

Game Date: June 5, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Porsche European Open, Final Round online with fuboTV:

Perez won the KLM Dutch Open last week with a playoff win over Ryan Fox after ending the first 72 holes tied at -13 overall:

The first round was Perez’s best, finishing three-under par with five birdies and two bogeys. Since then he has six more birdies, an ace, four more bogeys and a double-bogey.

He had opportunities to extend the lead and put away the field, but the course has played tough not allowing for high variance scoring rounds.

Tied at four under par are Joakim Lagergren and Julien Brun, who have been on similar trajectories with strong first rounds, poor second rounds and then modest third rounds on Saturday.

There are two more tied at three-under par, two strokes back in Haotong Li and Wil Besseling.

Nobody has stepped up to have a great round so far this week with 67 as the best round from three different golfers between Thursday and Friday.

Today will be a major test to see who is capable of putting together their best round of the week to steal this from Perez, or if Perez will maintain his consistency for back-to-back wins this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
4
2022

Porsche European Open, Final Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
7:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
