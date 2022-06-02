Skip to main content

How to Watch Porsche European Open, First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The DP World Tour’s Porsche European Open tees off the first round from Germany here today with the start of the Porsche European Open.

The Porsche European Open debuted back in 1978 on the DP World Tour with Bobby Wadkins winning the tournament in England. Since then, the tournament has been played 37 times between England and Ireland before the shift to Germany in 2015 after a six-year hiatus and rebranding. Three of the top-10 players in the DP World Tour’s standings are in action this week and look to climb the leaderboard this week.

How to Watch Porsche European Open, First Round today:

Game Date: June 2, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Porsche European Open, First Round online with fuboTV: Get access now!

Marcus Armitage (-8) won his first tournament on the DP World Tour at the 2021 Porsche European Open last year:

This tournament has been won over the years by Greg Norman, Sir Nick Faldo, Bernhard Langer, Lee Westwood, Darren Clarke, Retief Goosen and other top-tier European golfers.

Tommy Fleetwood (+1100) enters today as the favorite to win the Porsche European Open with Adrian Meronk (+2000) having the next highest odds.

Defending champion Armitage (+4500) has good betting odds to win with Victor Perez (+4000) also with good odds coming off his win at the KLM Dutch Open last week in the Netherlands.

There are three top-10 golfers in the standings on the DP World Tour in action this week with No. 7 Pablo Larrazábal, No. 9 Meronk and No. 10 Adri Arnaus all looking to get a win this week.

Larrazábal has two wins this season and looks to get a third as he is off to his best overall season on the DP World Tour so far.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
2
2022

Porsche European Open, First Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
7:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
European PGA Tour

How to Watch Porsche European Open, First Round

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
