How to Watch Porsche European Open, Second Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The second round of the DP World Tours Porsche European Open tees off today with Joakim Lagergren in the lead along with Li Haotong.

Through 18 holes at the 2022 Porsche European Open, there is a tie at the top of the leaderboard between Joakim Lagergren and Li Haotong (-5), who are just one stroke ahead of the field. The Green Eagle Golf Course in Hamburg, Germany, is playing tough as the best players on the DP World Tour look to inch closer to the top and avoid the cut line today.

How to Watch Porsche European Open, Second Round today:

Game Date: June 3, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Marcus Armitage (-2) is in the hunt after a modest first round as he attempts to defend his win here from last season:

Haotong had the best overall round despite being tied at the top of the leaderboard. He finished with six birdies and just one bogey through 18 holes, with the bogey coming late in the day, on the 16th hole.

Lagergren finished tied at the top of the leaderboard despite a slow start with pars on the first right holes before ending with five birdies, an eagle and two bogeys.

It will be interesting to see how he responds in the second round starting on the back nine, where he played his best golf yesterday.

Wil Besseling (-4) is alone in second place just one stroke back after an awesome start to the first round with six birdies through 15 holes, then ended his day with a bogey, double-bogey and a birdie to close out the round.

From there, the leaderboard has seven golfers tied at -3 overall with Victor Perez coming off his win at the KLM Dutch Open and ninth-ranked Adri Arnaus both in that pack.

European PGA Tour

How to Watch Porsche European Open, Second Round

