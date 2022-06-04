The weekend begins with the third round of the Porsche European Open on Saturday with Jordan Smith in the lead.

The third round of the DP World Tour’s Porsche European Open arrives on Saturday and though there is a lot of golf still to be played, Jordan Smith (-6) has played two strong rounds. The sixth-ranked player on tour is in a position to win his first tournament of the year and fourth in his career on the DP World Tour.

How to Watch Porsche European Open, Third Round today:

Game Date: June 4, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Porsche European Open, Third Round online with fuboTV: Get access now!

Victor Perez (-4) heads into the weekend just two strokes behind the leader in the clubhouse after a second-round 71:

Through two rounds of golf, Smith has nine birdies and three bogeys. All of his bogeys have come in the first six holes on the front nine, with really strong play on the back nine.

He has played great all season, moving up to sixth place in the DP World Tour standings without a win yet, which could be remedied this weekend with a strong showing today and on championship Sunday.

Just behind Smith is Perez (-4) coming off his win at the KLM Dutch Open last week and building on that momentum here in Germany.

Perez has been a little more hectic with nine birdies, three bogeys and a double-bogey through 36 holes. Perez has risen up to No. 12 in the DP World Tour standings and is on the rise.

Three others are tied at -3 in the next tier with Julien Brun, Joakim Lagergren and Niklas Norgaard Moller all jousting with each other to rise up the leaderboard.

Regional restrictions may apply.