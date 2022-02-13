Skip to main content

How to Watch Ras al Khaimah Classic, Final Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

It is championship Sunday at the Ras al Khaimah Classic with the final round taking place today.

Ryan Fox (-19) is looking to win the Ras al Khaimah Classic from start to finish as he enters the final round here on championship Sunday with a six-stroke lead over the field. He has shot under par every round and really looked in control with a very competitive field of four golfers tied at -13 and three more tied at -12 with a golfers chance at a comeback win here today, but it will take a lot of work to catch the Fox.

How to Watch Ras al Khaimah Classic, Final Round today:

Game Date: Feb. 13, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Ras al Khaimah Classic, Final Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The play of Fox through 54 holes has been terrific. He has 25 birdies and six bogeys so far with only one hole (No. 12) really giving him a challenge on the course. He has been the most consistent and steady golfer in the field this week.

He has 12 birdies (only one bogey) on the front nine holes and 13 on the back nine holes.

Last year, Fox finished ranked No. 82 on the DP World Tour playing in 20 tournaments. This year, he is up to No. 57 through three tournaments and can vault up the leaderboard with a win here today.

The quartet of Pablo Larrazabal, Adri Arnaus, Adrian Meronk and Scott Jamieson are all at -13 and six strokes off the lead.

Arnaus, Meronk and Jamieson all have shown the ability to shoot a -6 or better in a single round but will need to shoot for significantly higher than that to catch Fox, while also hoping he has a little meltdown to allow them back in.

Robert McIntyre, Masahiro Kawamura and Marcel Siem are all tied at -12 just seven strokes back themselves.

It is going to take a monster, course record style round for any of them to catch Fox with the way he has played this week.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
13
2022

Ras al Khaimah Classic, Final Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
3:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

European PGA Tour

How to Watch Ras al Khaimah Classic, Final Round

just now
Norway Cross Country Skiing Men's
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Cross-Country Skiing: Men's 4x10km Relay

1 hour ago
USATSI_17654598 (2)
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Women's Curling: Switzerland vs. Canada in Canada

1 hour ago
cal state fullerton
College Basketball

How to Watch Cal State Fullerton at Hawaii

3 hours ago
USATSI_7754165
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Men's Hockey: Slovakia vs. Latvia

4 hours ago
USATSI_17658996
College Basketball

How to Watch Stanford at Oregon State

4 hours ago
USATSI_17666052
NHL

How to Watch Islanders at Flames

5 hours ago
Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Loyola Marymount Lions guard Joe Quintana (2) shoots the ball over Loyola Marymount Lions guard Eli Scott (0) in the second half at Orleans Arena. St. Mary's won 52-47. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Loyola Marymount at Portland in Men's College Basketball

5 hours ago
byu basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch BYU at Pepperdine in Men's College Basketball

5 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy