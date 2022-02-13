It is championship Sunday at the Ras al Khaimah Classic with the final round taking place today.

Ryan Fox (-19) is looking to win the Ras al Khaimah Classic from start to finish as he enters the final round here on championship Sunday with a six-stroke lead over the field. He has shot under par every round and really looked in control with a very competitive field of four golfers tied at -13 and three more tied at -12 with a golfers chance at a comeback win here today, but it will take a lot of work to catch the Fox.

How to Watch Ras al Khaimah Classic, Final Round today:

Game Date: Feb. 13, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

The play of Fox through 54 holes has been terrific. He has 25 birdies and six bogeys so far with only one hole (No. 12) really giving him a challenge on the course. He has been the most consistent and steady golfer in the field this week.

He has 12 birdies (only one bogey) on the front nine holes and 13 on the back nine holes.

Last year, Fox finished ranked No. 82 on the DP World Tour playing in 20 tournaments. This year, he is up to No. 57 through three tournaments and can vault up the leaderboard with a win here today.

The quartet of Pablo Larrazabal, Adri Arnaus, Adrian Meronk and Scott Jamieson are all at -13 and six strokes off the lead.

Arnaus, Meronk and Jamieson all have shown the ability to shoot a -6 or better in a single round but will need to shoot for significantly higher than that to catch Fox, while also hoping he has a little meltdown to allow them back in.

Robert McIntyre, Masahiro Kawamura and Marcel Siem are all tied at -12 just seven strokes back themselves.

It is going to take a monster, course record style round for any of them to catch Fox with the way he has played this week.

