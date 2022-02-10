The European PGA Tour is back on track again with the first round of the Ras al Khaimah Classic.

This is the first year of the Ras al Khaimah Classic as the first round kicks off today. Some of the best players on the European PGA Tour are in contention looking to get on the leaderboard after so many starts and stops to the season, causing a lack of momentum and opportunity to build a lead for the season championship.

How to Watch Ras al Khaimah Classic, First Round today:

Game Date: Feb. 10, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Entering today, Viktor Hovland is the leader on the European Tour with a small lead over Thomas Pieters, Richard Bland, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Shubhankar and Rory McIlroy.

Nicolai Hojgaard won the last event on the tour at the Ras al Khaimah Championship last week with a -24 over Jordan Smith (-20). He is in the field this week and looking to win back-to-back events on this course.

Entering the first round, to no surprise, the favorites this week are Hojgaard (+1400 to win) and Smith (+1600 to win) after finishing first and second last week.

Bland (+3500) and Cabrera Bello (+3500) have good odds entering the first round as well, per DraftKings.

Most of the top-ranked players in the world will not be in contention this week, but the leaders on the DP World Tour Leaderboard in the PGA European Tour are scheduled to play which could allow them to build their lead or catch Hovland, who is not in the field this week.

