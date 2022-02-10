Skip to main content

How to Watch Ras al Khaimah Classic, First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The European PGA Tour is back on track again with the first round of the Ras al Khaimah Classic.

This is the first year of the Ras al Khaimah Classic as the first round kicks off today. Some of the best players on the European PGA Tour are in contention looking to get on the leaderboard after so many starts and stops to the season, causing a lack of momentum and opportunity to build a lead for the season championship.

How to Watch Ras al Khaimah Classic, First Round today:

Game Date: Feb. 10, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Ras al Khaimah Classic, First Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Entering today, Viktor Hovland is the leader on the European Tour with a small lead over Thomas Pieters, Richard Bland, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Shubhankar and Rory McIlroy.

Nicolai Hojgaard won the last event on the tour at the Ras al Khaimah Championship last week with a -24 over Jordan Smith (-20). He is in the field this week and looking to win back-to-back events on this course.

Entering the first round, to no surprise, the favorites this week are Hojgaard (+1400 to win) and Smith (+1600 to win) after finishing first and second last week.

Bland (+3500) and Cabrera Bello (+3500) have good odds entering the first round as well, per DraftKings.

Most of the top-ranked players in the world will not be in contention this week, but the leaders on the DP World Tour Leaderboard in the PGA European Tour are scheduled to play which could allow them to build their lead or catch Hovland, who is not in the field this week.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
10
2022

Ras al Khaimah Classic, First Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
3:30
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17461281
European PGA Tour

How to Watch Ras al Khaimah Classic, First Round

39 seconds ago
USATSI_17648169
Beijing 2022

How to Watch Men's Curling: Norway vs. Canada in Canada

1 hour ago
USATSI_10637951
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Men's Hockey: Sweden vs. Latvia

4 hours ago
oregon state
College Basketball

How to Watch Cal at Oregon State

4 hours ago
san diego state
College Basketball

How to Watch San Diego State at San Jose State

4 hours ago
snowboarding
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Snowboarding: Cross Event

4 hours ago
USATSI_17555272
NBA

How to Watch Warriors at Jazz

5 hours ago
USATSI_17607940
NHL

How to Watch Coyotes at Kraken

5 hours ago
USATSI_17437841
NBA

How to Watch Lakers at Trail Blazers

5 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy