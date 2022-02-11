How to Watch Ras al Khaimah Classic, Second Round

Ryan Fox finds himself as the leader in the clubhouse heading into the second round of the Ras al Khaimah Classic.

After the first day on the course, New Zealand golfer Ryan Fox (-9) finds himself two strokes ahead of the field in Al Hamra GC, Ras Al Khaimah, UAB. He has a packed field behind him as everyone on the PGA European Tour looks to be the first winner of this event as it debuts here in 2022. Fox has finished no higher than No. 16 in a major and has one win on the European Tour and one on the Asian Tour in his career. This would be a huge win for him.

Fox was able to build his lead in the first round with five birdies on the front and back nine for symmetry, with just one bogey on the No. 17 hole. Take away that bogey and Fox would be looking at a stronger three-stroke lead.

Just behind him is Ricardo Gouveia (-7) of Portugal, who paced Fox on the front nine with five birdies as well, then cooled some with three on the back nine and one bogey.

Bland (-6) is in a group that consists of nine golfers including himself sitting just three strokes back of the lead.

Andrew Wilson, Robert McIntyre and Bland both finished with seven birdies and one bogeys, while some of the others at -6 were all over the map and could have been -3 or -10 if certain balls dropped a little differently.

Jason Scrivener and Joost Luiten (-6) are two to watch today as they navigated the course with zero bogeys and six birdies.

