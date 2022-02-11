Skip to main content

How to Watch Ras al Khaimah Classic, Second Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ryan Fox finds himself as the leader in the clubhouse heading into the second round of the Ras al Khaimah Classic.

After the first day on the course, New Zealand golfer Ryan Fox (-9) finds himself two strokes ahead of the field in Al Hamra GC, Ras Al Khaimah, UAB. He has a packed field behind him as everyone on the PGA European Tour looks to be the first winner of this event as it debuts here in 2022. Fox has finished no higher than No. 16 in a major and has one win on the European Tour and one on the Asian Tour in his career. This would be a huge win for him.

How to Watch Ras al Khaimah Classic, Second Round today:

Game Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Ras al Khaimah Classic, Second Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Fox was able to build his lead in the first round with five birdies on the front and back nine for symmetry, with just one bogey on the No. 17 hole. Take away that bogey and Fox would be looking at a stronger three-stroke lead.

Just behind him is Ricardo Gouveia (-7) of Portugal, who paced Fox on the front nine with five birdies as well, then cooled some with three on the back nine and one bogey.

Bland (-6) is in a group that consists of nine golfers including himself sitting just three strokes back of the lead.

Andrew Wilson, Robert McIntyre and Bland both finished with seven birdies and one bogeys, while some of the others at -6 were all over the map and could have been -3 or -10 if certain balls dropped a little differently.

Jason Scrivener and Joost Luiten (-6) are two to watch today as they navigated the course with zero bogeys and six birdies.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
11
2022

Ras al Khaimah Classic, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
3:30
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16471892
European PGA Tour

How to Watch Ras al Khaimah Classic, Second Round

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17654598
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Women's Curling: Canada vs. Japan in Canada

2 hours ago
USATSI_17650197
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Men's Curling: ROC vs. Denmark

4 hours ago
USATSI_17639149
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Women's Hockey, First Quarterfinal: United States vs. Czech Republic

4 hours ago
arizona state
College Basketball

How to Watch Arizona State at Washington

4 hours ago
pepperdine
College Basketball

How to Watch Pepperdine at San Francisco

4 hours ago
USATSI_17627446
College Basketball

How to Watch BYU at Loyola Marymount

4 hours ago
USATSI_17652474
NBA

How to Watch Knicks at Warriors

5 hours ago
USATSI_10681600
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch San Francisco at Pacific

5 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy