How to Watch Ras al Khaimah Classic, Third Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With the cut established, we head into the weekend starting with the third round of the Ras al Khaimah Classic.

Ryan Fox (-12) did not have as good a second round as he did in the first round, but good enough to carry a three-stroke lead into the weekend over a very crowded field behind him. 

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Ras al Khaimah Classic, Third Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

There are six players tied at -9 in second place starting this morning and another six at -8 just four strokes back tied for eighth place.

Laurie Canter (-7) finished with a 69 and a 68, but finds himself five strokes off the lead and not where he would like to be heading into the weekend:

The rounds of the day went to Oliver Bekker (-9) with a 62 to jump into a tie for second place and Zander Lombard (-9) with a 62 to also joining the group tied for second place entering the third round today.

Bekker was terrific with nine birdies, an eagle and one bogey on the day.

Lombard was even more efficient with seven birdies and one eagle, no shots over par on the day after a first round marred by two bogeys and a double-bogey.

It was a rough back nine for Fox, where he peppered in three bogeys to his four birdies, then finished up with two birdies on the front nine to maintain his lead.

Some names to watch include Pablo Larrazabal (-9) who shot a 68 then a 67 as well as Maximilian Kiefer (-8) who had back-to-back 68’s for strong consistency. If they keep playing at that rate they will find themselves even closer to the top of the leaderboard after today.

