Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch SA Open Championship, First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The second event on the European PGA Tour kicks off in South Africa today with a collection of the best talents on tour at the SA Open Championship.
    Author:

    The South African Open has been around for decades, with it taking place at the Gary Player Country Club in Sun City, South Africa this year. Last year, Christiaan Bezuidenhout won by five strokes over the field and Louis Oosthuizen won in 2018, finishing second in 2019 at the Randpark Golf Club. 

    How to SA Open Championship, First Round today:

    Game Date: Dec. 2, 2021

    Game Time: 5:00 a.m. ET

    TV: The Golf Channel

    Watch SA Open Championship, First Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Lawrence and last year's winner, Bezuidenhout, are in the field and are two to watch. If Lawrence can keep the momentum from last week's win he can start the European Tour with back-to-back wins, which is a rare feat in any golf season.

    This event has been won by a South African four of the last six years with a runner-up in three of those years.

    The South African golf community shows up strong here at these events, with a strong core group of golfers coming out of the country.

    Entering today, Bezuidenhout is the favorite with odds varying from site to site with Dean Burmester right behind him.

    Bezuidenhout has three wins overall, all three in 2020 including this event. The 27-year-old has been terrific over the past two-plus years on the European Tour, making a name for himself and competing at a high level. Since 2019, he has three wins, two more second-place finishes, two third-place finishes and three more top 10 finishes overall.

    Last season, Bezuidenhout finished No. 40 and in 2020 he finished No. 7 overall.

    This could be the year he breaks through to the top consistently. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    2
    2021

    SA Open Championship, First Round

    TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
    Time
    5:00
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Golf Course
    European PGA Tour

    How to Watch SA Open Championship, First Round

    just now
    Dec 1, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots the ball over Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond (1) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 1, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans Guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) recovers a ball in the first quarter at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (50) run into each other under the goal during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) falls to the court on his back after a dunk as Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) and Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) look on during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Brooklyn Nets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) scores a basket behind New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier (13) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) defends Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) and guard DeAndre' Bembry (95) in the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) is fouled by Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) drives to the basket pursued by Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay (8) and center Rudy Gobert (27) in the first quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy