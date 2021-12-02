How to Watch SA Open Championship, First Round

The second event on the European PGA Tour kicks off in South Africa today with a collection of the best talents on tour at the SA Open Championship.

The South African Open has been around for decades, with it taking place at the Gary Player Country Club in Sun City, South Africa this year. Last year, Christiaan Bezuidenhout won by five strokes over the field and Louis Oosthuizen won in 2018, finishing second in 2019 at the Randpark Golf Club.

How to SA Open Championship, First Round today:

Game Date: Dec. 2, 2021

Game Time: 5:00 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Lawrence and last year's winner, Bezuidenhout, are in the field and are two to watch. If Lawrence can keep the momentum from last week's win he can start the European Tour with back-to-back wins, which is a rare feat in any golf season.

This event has been won by a South African four of the last six years with a runner-up in three of those years.

The South African golf community shows up strong here at these events, with a strong core group of golfers coming out of the country.

Entering today, Bezuidenhout is the favorite with odds varying from site to site with Dean Burmester right behind him.

Bezuidenhout has three wins overall, all three in 2020 including this event. The 27-year-old has been terrific over the past two-plus years on the European Tour, making a name for himself and competing at a high level. Since 2019, he has three wins, two more second-place finishes, two third-place finishes and three more top 10 finishes overall.

Last season, Bezuidenhout finished No. 40 and in 2020 he finished No. 7 overall.

This could be the year he breaks through to the top consistently.

