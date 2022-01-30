The final round of the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic is going to come down to momentum, which is with Rory McIlroy.

Entering into championship Saturday in Dubai for the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, Rory McIlroy (-10) finds himself just two strokes of the leader, Justin Harding (-12). These two have had opposite journeys as McIlroy has gotten better day-by-day and Harding has slowly loosened his grip on the lead he built back on Thursday.

How to Watch Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, Final Round today:

Game Date: Jan. 30, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

This week has been about steady improvement every round for McIlroy. He shot a 71 in the first round, then followed that up with a 66 and a 69 to put himself in a position to win it all today.

He has 12 birdies, two eagles and six bogeys on the week. Three of those bogeys came yesterday, but with timely birdies and an eagle, McIlroy kept himself in the hunt.

For Harding, he shot a 65 to build his lead, then a 68 and 71 to slowly let the field back in the tournament. He has 14 birdies, one eagle and four bogeys. It has been a steady decline in birdies, with eight in the first round, then four and then two.

There are two golfers in the mix at -9, just three strokes back in Erik Van Rooyen and Tommy Fleetwood.

Six more are at -8, just four strokes back led by Tyrrell Hatton, Paul Casey, Bernd Wiesberger, Richard Bland, Adrian Meronk and Fabrizio Zanotti.

Keep an eye on Wiesberger and Fleetwood, as they have played better since the first day and could be building momentum.

