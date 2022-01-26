Skip to main content

How to Watch Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The first round of the newly named Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic kicks off with Paul Casey looking to defend his crown.

The third event on the calendar for the European PGA Tour kicks off in Dubai, with the newly named Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic (formerly named Omega Dubai Desert Classic). This event in recent years has been won by Paul Casey (2021), Lucas Herbert (2020), Bryson DeChambeau (2019), Haotong Li (2018) and Sergio Garcia (2017).

How to Watch Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, First Round today:

Game Date: Jan. 27, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, First Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The betting favorite starting the tournament is Rory McIlroy (+750 to win). This season, McIlroy has played in two events on the PGA Tour, with one win (CJ Cup and the Summit) and finishing No. 18 (Hero World Challenge). He finished No. 12 in his only European PGA Tour event.

The defending champion, Casey has good odds at +2500 to win.

Viktor Hovland (+900 to Win), Collin Morikawa (+1000) and Tyrrell Hatton (+1600) are the next highest odds to win this week.

This season, Thomas Pieters is the No. 1 ranked player on the European PGA Tour with Shubhankar, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Victor Dubuisson and Viktor Hovland rounding out the Top 5 so far.

McIlroy is a three-time European PGA Tour champion (2012, 2014 and 2015) with Morikawa winning last season. The tour has some of the best golfers in the world that bounce back and forth between the PGA Tour and here throughout the season giving the best golf in the world all over the world.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
27
2022

Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, First Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
2:30
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
