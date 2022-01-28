Skip to main content

How to Watch Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, Second Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The second round of the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic kicks off with a packed and competitive leaderboard.

Through one round in the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, Joachim Hansen (-7) has a one-stroke lead over the field in Dubai, but the field is very competitive behind him. Legends like Sergio Garcia and Collin Morikawa have Hansen in their sights as the second round begins today, with some continuation of the first round due to darkness.

How to Watch Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, Second Round today:

Game Date: Jan. 28, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, Second Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Hansen built his lead with four birdies in his first five holes on the front nine and three birdies in his first four holes on the back nine. No bogeys on the card allowed him to take the lead heading into today.

Just behind him is Justin Harding (-6), who has one more hole to play in his first round this morning, then starts the second round.

Through 17 holes, he also knocked in seven birdies, but a bogey on No. 9 is the difference between first and second place.

Morikawa was stellar on the back nine, but three bogeys on the front nine prevented him from a share of the lead or being higher than tied for No. 9 entering today. Garcia (-5) was clinical and efficient with five birdies and no bogeys in the first round as the veteran looks to steadily climb the leaderboard.

Two of the favorites entering the tournament, Thomas Pieters (-2) and Viktor Hovland (-4) are looking for better showings today to vault up the leaderboard heading into the weekend.

