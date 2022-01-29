The leaderboard at the start of the third round in the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic is as competitive as it can be after a great Friday.

The best players on the European PGA Tour stepped up on Friday in the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic to make today’s third round as intriguing as it can be. Justin Harding (-11) has the lead, but there are eight golfers within four strokes, including the likes of Tyrrell Hatton (-9), Rory McIlroy (-7) and Viktor Hovland (-7) all looking to make another move up the leaderboard today.

How to Watch Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, Third Round today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

McIlroy was on his game shooting a 66 (-6) in the second round with four birdies and one eagle on his card. He cleaned up the three bogeys from the first round to have zero on Friday.

Also shooting a 66, Hatton shot up to second place with seven birdies and one bogey on the day.

Both McIlroy and Hatton are two of the best overall players on the European PGA Tour and have the potential to jump to the top of the leaderboard today.

Harding built his lead with 12 birdies, one eagle and three bogeys through 36 holes.

The rest of the leaderboard has Fabrizio Zanotti (-8) and Erik Van Rooyen (-8) in a tie for third place, with Joachim B. Hansen, Adrian Meronk and Richard Bland (-7) all tied with McIlroy and Hovland for fifth place.

Miguel Angel Jimenez, Ian Poulter, Colin Montgomerie and several others missed the cut heading into the weekend.

