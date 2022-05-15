Skip to main content

How to Watch Soudal Open, Final Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The final round of the Soudal Open tees off on Sunday with several golfers in the mix for a win.

The final round of the Soudal Open from Belgium sees Ryan Fox (-11) holding a one-stroke lead over the field in what should be a very competitive final round on the DP World Tour. Fox looks to hold off the field and win his second tournament of the 2022 season and calendar year.

How to Watch Soudal Open, Final Round today:

Game Date: May 15, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Soudal Open, Final Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Sam Horsfield is just a stroke back of the lead after his third round in the 60s in a row at the Soudal Open:

This has been a great overall start to the 2022 season on the DP World Tour for Fox, who is in a position to win his second tournament of the year. He also has two top 10 finishes, another top 15 and a top 30 in the seven tournaments he has played in so far.

In the third round, Fox was on fire with six birdies after starting the day with an early bogey, his only blemish.

In fact, since the fourth hole on Friday, Fox has shot a -11 behind 13 birdies and only two bogeys overall to climb all the way up to first place on the leaderboard.

Just behind Fox in second place is Sam Horsfield (-10) just one stroke back.

He has been consistent all week, especially thriving on the back nine holes shooting a -8 with eight birdies and zero bogeys overall. On the front nine, he has seven birdies and five bogeys. He will need to find more success on the front nine holes to come back today.

Yannik Paul (-9) is alone in third place, with four others tied at -8: Oliver Bekker, Niall Kearney, Marcel Schneider and Fabrizio Zanotti.

European PGA Tour

How to Watch Soudal Open, Final Round

