Soudal Open, First Round stream: Watch online, TV channel

The first round of the DP World Tour’s Soudal Open starts from Belgium today.

The Soudal Open in Belgium on the DP World Tour has a fascinating history, having debuted back in 1978, but with many breaks and changes over the years, making this only the 16th annual playing of the event. The last time it was played, back in 2019, at the

Rinkven International Golf Course in Antwerp, Belgium, was referred to as the Belgian Knockout tournament.

The Soudal Open comes back for the first time in three years with a fun course in Belgium to traverse.

This week's favorite entering the first round is Bernd Wiesberger, with Sam Horsfield and Thomas Pieters as potential favorites.

In the past, this event has been won by tour legends Miguel Ángel Jiménez (1992), Darren Clarke (1993), Sir Nick Faldo (1994) and Lee Westwood (2000).

The field has six top 15 players on the DP World Tour rankings and two in the top 10, with Pieters (No. 3) and Ashun Wu (No. 10). Tune in to the Golf Channel to catch all of the action.

