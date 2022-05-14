The cut line has been set and the weekend begins with the third round of the Soudal Open today.

The third round of the Soudal Open from Belgium has as stacked of a leaderboard as possible. To start the round, there are three golfers tied for the lead at -8 overall with two more golfers just one stroke back and another nine just two strokes back, making this weekend's play that much more unpredictable and exciting.

How to Watch Soudal Open, Third Round today:

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Soudal Open, Third Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

After his second round, Alexander Bjork (-6) finds himself in the mix, just two strokes off the leaders:

Tied at the top are Matti Schmid, Sam Horsfield and Sale Whitnell, as all three shot 70 or under through two rounds to find themselves in this position entering the weekend.

Schmid came back with a 64 (-7) in the second round behind eight birdies and one bogey to jump up the leaderboard. He had a more modest first round, shooting a -1 overall with uneven play throughout his first 18 holes.

Horsfield and Whitnell seem to be going tit for tat as they both shot first-round 65s then second-round 69s.

Through 36 holes, Horsfield has 11 birdies and three bogeys, with Whitnell having to dig out of one double-bogey and two bogeys with his 12 birdies.

The top three players in the DP World Tour rankings, No. 3 Thomas Pieters (-3), No. 9 Ryan Fox (-6) and No. 10 Ashun Wu (-1) are still lurking, but have some work to do to catch the leaders starting today.

Regional restrictions may apply.