Skip to main content

How to Watch Soudal Open, Third Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The cut line has been set and the weekend begins with the third round of the Soudal Open today.

The third round of the Soudal Open from Belgium has as stacked of a leaderboard as possible. To start the round, there are three golfers tied for the lead at -8 overall with two more golfers just one stroke back and another nine just two strokes back, making this weekend's play that much more unpredictable and exciting. 

How to Watch Soudal Open, Third Round today:

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Soudal Open, Third Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

After his second round, Alexander Bjork (-6) finds himself in the mix, just two strokes off the leaders:

Tied at the top are Matti Schmid, Sam Horsfield and Sale Whitnell, as all three shot 70 or under through two rounds to find themselves in this position entering the weekend.

Schmid came back with a 64 (-7) in the second round behind eight birdies and one bogey to jump up the leaderboard. He had a more modest first round, shooting a -1 overall with uneven play throughout his first 18 holes.

Horsfield and Whitnell seem to be going tit for tat as they both shot first-round 65s then second-round 69s.

Through 36 holes, Horsfield has 11 birdies and three bogeys, with Whitnell having to dig out of one double-bogey and two bogeys with his 12 birdies.

The top three players in the DP World Tour rankings, No. 3 Thomas Pieters (-3), No. 9 Ryan Fox (-6) and No. 10 Ashun Wu (-1) are still lurking, but have some work to do to catch the leaders starting today.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
14
2022

Soudal Open, Third Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
7:30
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1008018707h
European PGA Tour

How to Watch Soudal Open, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
imago1011966073h
Scottish Premiership

How to Watch Celtic vs. Motherwell

By Rafael Urbina15 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Facundo Bagnis vs. Lukas Klein at the Gonet Geneva Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Marco Cecchinato vs. Julian Lenz at the Gonet Geneva Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Henri Laaksonen vs. Benjamin Hassan at the Gonet Geneva Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
novak-djokovic
ATP/WTA Tennis

How to Watch Rome Open - Singles & Doubles Semifinals

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Steven Diez vs. Gregoire Barrere at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Carlos Taberner vs. Yosuke Watanuki at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Goncalo Oliveira vs. Christopher O'Connell at the Gonet Geneva Open

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy