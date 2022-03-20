Skip to main content

How to Watch Steyn City Championship, Final Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The final round in South Africa for the Steyn City Championship closes out on Sunday.

It is championship Sunday on the DP World Tour as the Steyn City Championship from South Africa will crown a winner after four great days on the course with this field. Shaun Norris (-23) had a steady third round to maintain his lead over Dean Burmester (-19) and the rest of the field. If Norris can maintain even the play he had today, this should be an easy win here today on the DP World Tour for the veteran golfer.

How to Watch Steyn City Championship, Final Round today:

Game Date: Mar. 20, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Steyn City Championship, Final Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Norris guarded his lead in the third round well with a 67 and setting himself up to win here today with another strong round:

Through three rounds (54 holes), Norris has been far and away the best golfer on the course this week.

He has 22 birdies, an eagle and one bogey. Just one hole over par for the week and a steady dose of birdies has allowed Norris to pull away. He has birdied No. 2, No. 6 and No. 10 every day. The par fives have been his favorite as well, shooting -10 overall on the four par fives on this course.

Norris is one of five South African locals in the top 10 of the leaderboard entering the final round.

Burmester is also a local, sitting in second place just four strokes back. He has played great too with 20 birdies, two eagles and five bogeys. Burmester has really cleaned up the front nine shooting -13 overall with only two bogeys through 27 holes.

If he could just live on those nine holes and the par five’s as well, he would be able to make today a very interesting championship Sunday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

