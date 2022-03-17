Skip to main content

How to Watch Steyn City Championship, First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The first round of the European PGA Tour starts today with the Steyn City Championship.

The DP World Tour finishes off its second event in a row in South Africa and its third event overall on the continent before heading to the United States for the first time next with this week's Steyn City Championship. This is the inaugural Steyn City Championship Tournament on the DP World Tour and introduces a new course for the golfers to test their games on here today.

How to Watch Steyn City Championship, First Round today:

Game Date: Mar. 17, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Steyn City Championship, First Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pablo Larrazabal won in a playoff in the last DP World Tour event over Jordan Smith to win his first tournament of the season:

Coming into today’s first round, the betting favorite to win this week is Dean Burmester (+1800) with Smith (+2000) and George Coetzee (+2200) just behind him.

Larrazabal (+3000) is in the mix as well to win with Shubhankar Sharma (+3500) and Ashun Wu (+5500) having good odds in their own right.

This season through just a handful of tournaments, the leader on the DP World Tour in the PGA European Tour is Viktor Hovland (with 1,704.5 points). He has just played in two tournaments overall but is ahead of Thomas Pieters (-248.3 points), who is the only other golfer with over 1,000 points overall.

Hovland is not in the field today, neither is Pieters, but the fourth, fifth, seventh and ninth players in the DP World Tour points standings will all be in action.

Larrazabal will look to win his second tournament in a row coming off his win at the MyGolfLife Open.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
17
2022

Steyn City Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
6:30
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_10206986
European PGA Tour

How to Watch Steyn City Championship, First Round

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
Hockey Fans
Rugby

How to Watch NRL Rugby: Storm vs. Rabbitohs

By Quinn Roberts2 hours ago
USATSI_17890936
NBA

How to Watch Raptors at Clippers

By Phil Watson8 hours ago
USATSI_17904183
NHL

How to Watch Devils at Flames

By Evan Massey8 hours ago
Mar 12, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) skates with the puck against the Detroit Red Wings during the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Calgary Flames vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
Mar 15, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes (86) celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Canucks in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
USATSI_17898185
NBA

How to Watch Celtics at Warriors

By Ben Macaluso8 hours ago
USATSI_17898247
NBA

How to Watch Bucks at Kings

By Phil Watson8 hours ago
Mar 14, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) dribbles the ball around Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy