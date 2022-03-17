The first round of the European PGA Tour starts today with the Steyn City Championship.

The DP World Tour finishes off its second event in a row in South Africa and its third event overall on the continent before heading to the United States for the first time next with this week's Steyn City Championship. This is the inaugural Steyn City Championship Tournament on the DP World Tour and introduces a new course for the golfers to test their games on here today.

How to Watch Steyn City Championship, First Round today:

Game Date: Mar. 17, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Pablo Larrazabal won in a playoff in the last DP World Tour event over Jordan Smith to win his first tournament of the season:

Coming into today’s first round, the betting favorite to win this week is Dean Burmester (+1800) with Smith (+2000) and George Coetzee (+2200) just behind him.

Larrazabal (+3000) is in the mix as well to win with Shubhankar Sharma (+3500) and Ashun Wu (+5500) having good odds in their own right.

This season through just a handful of tournaments, the leader on the DP World Tour in the PGA European Tour is Viktor Hovland (with 1,704.5 points). He has just played in two tournaments overall but is ahead of Thomas Pieters (-248.3 points), who is the only other golfer with over 1,000 points overall.

Hovland is not in the field today, neither is Pieters, but the fourth, fifth, seventh and ninth players in the DP World Tour points standings will all be in action.

Larrazabal will look to win his second tournament in a row coming off his win at the MyGolfLife Open.

