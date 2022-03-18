Skip to main content

How to Watch Steyn City Championship, Second Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The second round of the Steyn City Championship starts today with a logjam at the top of the leaderboard.

After the first round of the Steyn City Championship in South Africa, local golfer James Hart Du Preez (-9) finds himself alone at the top of the leaderboard. He has three others just a stroke back and five more only two strokes back of the lead. He looks to build on that lead and keep the field at bay here today in the second round. Of the leaders, six of the top 10 so far are locals in South Africa.

How to Watch Steyn City Championship, Second Round today:

Game Date: Mar. 18, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Steyn City Championship, Second Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

George Coetzee (-7) shot a 65 in the first round to finish with a tie for fifth place overall and in the mix here today to move up the leaderboard:

Du Preez finished the day with seven birdies, two eagles and two bogeys for balance on his scorecard. Through seven holes, he had shot five birdies and was rolling, before back-to-back bogeys.

If he can control the bogeys and play at this level again today, then Du Preez might run away with the win here this week.

Sitting at (-8) are a trio of Jaco Ahlers, Shaun Norris and Nino Bertasio. Of this group, Ahlers played potentially the best with six birdies, one eagle and zero bogeys.

Norris and Bertasio both shot eight birdies and zero bogeys for clean scorecards as well and consistent, great overall play.

The favorite coming into the first round, Dean Burmester (-6) is three strokes back after seven birdies and one bogey, still in the hunt. He is right there in the hunt and could make a huge leap here today as the local golfer is more familiar with the course than the others on the DP World Tour.

