How to Watch Steyn City Championship, Third Round

The third round kicks off in South Africa in the Steyn City Championship on the DP World Tour today.

Through two rounds of golf at the Steyn City Championship in South Africa, the leaderboard is about the same as it was after the first round and the scores are high. The course is playing well for the field with Shaun Norris (-18) taking a three-stroke lead into today’s third round. With the way the course is playing, someone can make up three to five strokes in a round but they will also need Norris to take a step back today.

Coming in the betting favorite was Dean Burmester, who has answered the bell with a 66 then a 65 in the second round to stay in the mix:

Norris has played some great golf over the first two rounds. Through 36 holes, he has 16 birdies, an eagle and no shots over par. He has a clean scorecard as the South African native looks to win his first event of the season.

The only other golfer in clear contention is fellow South African James Hart Du Preez (-15) who is just three strokes off.

Through 36 holes he has 13 birdies, two eagles and two bogeys overall. Both bogeys came in the first round, showing Du Preez’s ability to rebound and play well through small adversity this week.

Burmester is also in the mix but has to be kicking himself after two bogeys in the second round lessened his card which has 12 birdies, two eagles and three total bogeys.

Take away those bogeys and Burmester is right there in the mix entering today.

The rest of the field has three golfers six strokes back at -12 and five more seven strokes back at -11 entering today.

