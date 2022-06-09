Skip to main content

How to Watch Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

One of the more fun, unique events hits the DP World Tour in the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed tournament on Wednesday.

Stroke play golf is terrific and happens every week across the main tours around the world. What makes golf so much fun is the unique tournaments that tweak that format, like Wednesday's Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed tournament that tees off from Sweden. This event does exactly what it suggests, mixing the field with men and women for a fun tournament this week.

How to Watch Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, First Round Today:

Game Date: June 9, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Live Stream Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, First Round on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Kalle Samooja won the Porsche European Open last week after a monster final round that was assisted by Victor Perez falling apart at the same time. 

This is the first playing of this event after being rebranded from the Scandinavian Masters. It will be played on the Halmstad Golf Course in Tylösand, Sweden with defending champion Jonathan Caldwell (-17) looking to defend his crown.

The Ladies European Tour was brought into this event in 2020, but the event was canceled due to the pandemic.

The groupings will be mixed, as the golfers tee off this morning with Robin Roussel, Andrew Wilson and Jenny Haglund getting on the course first.

Some of the standouts on the course this week include Anika Sorenstam and Henrik Stenson, two of the best golfers in Europe from years past.

Alex Noren as a two-time champion here is the heavy favorite entering the first round, with Maja Stark and Alexander Bjork next in line.

