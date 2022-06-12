How to Watch Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, Final Round

The final round of the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed starts with Linn Grant in the lead today in this European PGA Tour event.

The final round of the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed has Linn Grant in the lead, two strokes up on the field as she looks to be the first member of the Ladies European Tour to win this event. The mixed field has made for some great moments as the DP World Tour and the LET have come together in Sweden for this tournament.

Through three rounds and 54 holes, Grant has made 18 birdies, an eagle and four bogeys to build out a two-stroke lead over the field at 16-under-par. She has been consistent all week with two rounds of 66 and a 68, with only one bogey in 35 holes.

Grant is leading all of the women in the field of this mixed tournament and the entire field as a whole.

Jason Scrivener is two strokes back at -14 after a 70 in the third round, giving up the lead to Grant.

Sitting three strokes back at 13-under-par is Henrik Stenson with 17 birdies, an eagle and six bogeys overall, with back-to-back solid rounds to slowly move up the leaderboard.

If Grant holds, on she will be the first member of the LET to win the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed tournament in the short history that has mixed up the two fields.

