Skip to main content

How to Watch Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, Final Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The final round of the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed starts with Linn Grant in the lead today in this European PGA Tour event.

The final round of the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed has Linn Grant in the lead, two strokes up on the field as she looks to be the first member of the Ladies European Tour to win this event. The mixed field has made for some great moments as the DP World Tour and the LET have come together in Sweden for this tournament. 

How to Watch Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, Final Round today:

Game Date: June 12, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, Final Round online with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Through three rounds and 54 holes, Grant has made 18 birdies, an eagle and four bogeys to build out a two-stroke lead over the field at 16-under-par. She has been consistent all week with two rounds of 66 and a 68, with only one bogey in 35 holes.

Grant is leading all of the women in the field of this mixed tournament and the entire field as a whole.

Jason Scrivener is two strokes back at -14 after a 70 in the third round, giving up the lead to Grant.

Sitting three strokes back at 13-under-par is Henrik Stenson with 17 birdies, an eagle and six bogeys overall, with back-to-back solid rounds to slowly move up the leaderboard.

If Grant holds, on she will be the first member of the LET to win the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed tournament in the short history that has mixed up the two fields.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
12
2022

Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, Final Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
7:30
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1012534849h
European PGA Tour

How to Watch Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas3 minutes ago
Leclerc Verstappen
Formula 1

How to Watch Azerbaijan Grand Prix

By Phil Watson38 minutes ago
May 20, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Mackenzie Hughes reacts and drops his club after playing his shot on the seventh tee during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Mackenzie Hughes at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff59 minutes ago
Nov 14, 2020; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Rafael Cabrera Bello plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National GC. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Rafael Cabrera Bello at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff59 minutes ago
Jun 24, 2021; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Vincent Whaley plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Vincent Whaley at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff59 minutes ago
Nov 18, 2021; Sea Island, Georgia, USA; Ben Crane plays a shot from a bunker on the 17th hole during the first round of the RSM Classic golf tournament at Sea Island Golf Club - Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Ben Crane at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff59 minutes ago
Jan 27, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Brett Drewitt plays his second shot on the 14th hole during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - North Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Brett Drewitt at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Kelly Kraft plays from the 13th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Kelly Kraft at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Sean O'Hair plays from the 12th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Sean O'Hair at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy