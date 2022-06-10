There is a four-way tie at the top of the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed entering the second round on Friday.

The four way tie at the top of the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed sees the leaders tied at seven-under-par, with Carolina Melgrati, Craig Howie, Matthieu Pavon and Santiago Tarrio all tied for the lead. This event mixes up the DP World Tour (men) and Ladies European Tours (women) to give the golf community a fun twist on traditional stroke play.

How to Watch Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, Second Round Today:

Game Date: June 10, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Live Stream Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, Second Round on fuboTV

Through the first round, Annika Sorenstam is two-over-par as the second round starts and she looks to avoid missing the cut.

Melgrati built up her score with two straight birdies to start the day, ending with six birdies, an eagle and only one bogey on the day.

She has two other women with her in the Top 10 of the leaderboard with Linn Grant and Liz Young both at six-under-par. Grant and Young ended their first rounds with eight birdies and two bogeys.

Howie and Pavon are tied for the lead on the backs of seven birdies and no bogeys in the first round. Tarrio ended with one bogey, but eight birdies to lead the tournament in the first round.

Three others are tied at six-under-par, just one stroke off with Kristoffer Broberg and Jazz Janewattananond tied with Grant and Young.

Niklas Norgaard Moller and Manon De Roey are tied at five-under-par, just two strokes off the lead entering the second round.

