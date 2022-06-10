Skip to main content

How to Watch Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, Second Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

There is a four-way tie at the top of the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed entering the second round on Friday.

The four way tie at the top of the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed sees the leaders tied at seven-under-par, with Carolina Melgrati, Craig Howie, Matthieu Pavon and Santiago Tarrio all tied for the lead. This event mixes up the DP World Tour (men) and Ladies European Tours (women) to give the golf community a fun twist on traditional stroke play.

How to Watch Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, Second Round Today:

Game Date: June 10, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Live Stream Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, Second Round on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Through the first round, Annika Sorenstam is two-over-par as the second round starts and she looks to avoid missing the cut.

Melgrati built up her score with two straight birdies to start the day, ending with six birdies, an eagle and only one bogey on the day.

She has two other women with her in the Top 10 of the leaderboard with Linn Grant and Liz Young both at six-under-par. Grant and Young ended their first rounds with eight birdies and two bogeys.

Howie and Pavon are tied for the lead on the backs of seven birdies and no bogeys in the first round. Tarrio ended with one bogey, but eight birdies to lead the tournament in the first round.

Three others are tied at six-under-par, just one stroke off with Kristoffer Broberg and Jazz Janewattananond tied with Grant and Young.

Niklas Norgaard Moller and Manon De Roey are tied at five-under-par, just two strokes off the lead entering the second round.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
10
2022

Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
7:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18002938
European PGA Tour

How to Watch Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, Second Round

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
lewis hamilton formula 1
Formula 1

How to Watch Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Practice 1

By Kristofer Habbas5 minutes ago
Jul 30, 2020; Truckee, California, USA; Ricky Barnes plays his shot during the first round of the Barracuda Championship golf tournament at Old Greenwood. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Ricky Barnes at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Jun 22, 2013; Cromwell, CT, USA; John Rollins on the first tee during the third round of the Travelers Championship at TPC at River Highlands. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

John Rollins at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Nov 14, 2020; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Rafael Cabrera Bello plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National GC. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Rafael Cabrera Bello at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
May 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Matthias Schwab plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Matthias Schwab at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Nov 14, 2020; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Mike Weir plays a shot from a bunker on the tenth hole during the third round of The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National GC. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Mike Weir at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Jun 24, 2021; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Vincent Whaley plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Vincent Whaley at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Jun 3, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; David Lingmerth plays his shot from the 18th fairway during the second round of the Memorial Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

David Lingmerth at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy