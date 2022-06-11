Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed stream: Watch online, TV channel

The third round of the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed tees off with Jason Scrivener in the lead today.

The first two rounds are in the books as the weekend starts at the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed with the best men and women on the European Tours competing in stroke play golf this week. This tournament switches it up and allows the men and women to compete head to head in a way that makes golf so much fun. Jason Scrivener leads for the men, with Carolina Melgrati in second place, leading the women’s field.

How to Watch Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, Third Round today:

Game Date: June 11, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, Third Round online with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Henrik Stenson and Annika Sörenstam were paired up in the second round with good luck of the draw for the golf fans.

Scrivener is -12 through two rounds with only one bogey and 13 birdies. He jumped the leaders and took control on Friday with a two-stroke lead over the field.

The top four feature two men, with Scrivener in the lead and two women as the tournament enters the third round today.

Grant finished her first 36 holes with 14 birdies and four bogeys, keeping her name near the top of the leaderboard. Melgrati is tied with Lin after 10 birdies, an eagle and just two bogeys through her first 36 holes.

Regional restrictions may apply.