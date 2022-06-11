Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, Third Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The third round of the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed tees off with Jason Scrivener in the lead today.

The first two rounds are in the books as the weekend starts at the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed with the best men and women on the European Tours competing in stroke play golf this week. This tournament switches it up and allows the men and women to compete head to head in a way that makes golf so much fun. Jason Scrivener leads for the men, with Carolina Melgrati in second place, leading the women’s field.

How to Watch Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, Third Round today:

Game Date: June 11, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, Third Round online with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Henrik Stenson and Annika Sörenstam were paired up in the second round with good luck of the draw for the golf fans.

Scrivener is -12 through two rounds with only one bogey and 13 birdies. He jumped the leaders and took control on Friday with a two-stroke lead over the field.

The top four feature two men, with Scrivener in the lead and two women as the tournament enters the third round today.

Grant finished her first 36 holes with 14 birdies and four bogeys, keeping her name near the top of the leaderboard. Melgrati is tied with Lin after 10 birdies, an eagle and just two bogeys through her first 36 holes.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
11
2022

Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, Third Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
7:30
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 25, 2021; Blaine, Minnesota, USA; Bo Van Pelt plays a shot from a bunker along the first fairway during the final round of the 3M Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
European PGA Tour

Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
FORMULA 1
Formula 1

How to Watch Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Practice 3

By Phil Watson36 minutes ago
May 20, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Mackenzie Hughes reacts and drops his club after playing his shot on the seventh tee during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Mackenzie Hughes at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff57 minutes ago
Nov 14, 2020; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Rafael Cabrera Bello plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National GC. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Rafael Cabrera Bello at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff57 minutes ago
Jun 24, 2021; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Vincent Whaley plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Vincent Whaley at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff57 minutes ago
Nov 18, 2021; Sea Island, Georgia, USA; Ben Crane plays a shot from a bunker on the 17th hole during the first round of the RSM Classic golf tournament at Sea Island Golf Club - Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Ben Crane at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff58 minutes ago
Jan 27, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Brett Drewitt plays his second shot on the 14th hole during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - North Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Brett Drewitt at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff58 minutes ago
Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Kelly Kraft plays from the 13th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Kelly Kraft at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff58 minutes ago
Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Sean O'Hair plays from the 12th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Sean O'Hair at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff59 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy