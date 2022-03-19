Skip to main content

How to Watch Alianza Petrolera vs. Rionegro Águilas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Alianza Petrolera hosts Rionegro Águilar on Matchday 11 of the Colombian first division on Saturday.

Past the halfway mark in the regular season, Alianza Petrolera and Rionegro Águilas find themselves in the 12th and 16th positions in the table respectively. The home club has 13 points after 10 matches while Rionegro are sitting on 11. There's a lot left to play for as both clubs are still within four points of the top eight in the table that advance to the playoffs.

How to Watch Alianza Petrolera vs. Rionegro Águilas Today:

Match Date: March 19, 2022

Match Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: Nuestra Tele

Live Stream Alianza Petrolera vs. Rionegro Águilas on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Alianza Petrolera has only lost once this season, tied with league-leader Millionarios for the least amount of losses overall this season. That loss was on Matchday 4, a slim 2-1 defeat at Atlético Bucaramanga.

Since then, the club has gone undefeated in its last six matches, with five draws in that span and seven draws in its first ten matches this season. Alianza's most recent outing was a 2-2 draw at home to Bucaramanga again where Brayan Fernández and Luis Angulo scored the goals for the home side.

Rionegro, meanwhile, is coming off of back-to-back losses in league play, losing 4-0 at Independiente Medellín followed by a 2-1 defeat at home to Envigado.

Alianza Petrolera and Rionegro Águilas will face off at Daniel Villa Zapata Stadium in the city of Santander, Colombia.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
19
2022

Alianza Petrolera vs. Rionegro Águilas

TV CHANNEL: Nuestra Tele
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17926834
College Basketball

How to Watch the Division III National Championship Elmhurst vs. Randolph-Macon

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
USATSI_10902875
College Baseball

How to Watch North Carolina at Duke in College Baseball

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
BASEBALL FANS
College Baseball

How to Watch Utah at Oregon in College Baseball

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
USATSI_16879557
College Softball

How to Watch Washington at Cal in College Softball

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
imago1005141836h
Fútbol Colombiano Primera División

How to Watch Alianza Petrolera vs. Rionegro Águilas

By Rafael Urbina2 minutes ago
oregon women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Belmont vs Oregon in Women's College Basketball

By Adam Childs32 minutes ago
USATSI_17440461
College Softball

How to Watch Ole Miss at Mississippi State in College Softball

By Adam Childs32 minutes ago
UCLA Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Arizona at UCLA in College Softball

By Adam Childs32 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Utah Utes guard Dru Gylten (10) and Utah Utes guard Ines Vieira (2) celebrate as the Utes play the Oregon Ducks during the fourth quarter at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Oregon vs. Belmont: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy