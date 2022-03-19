Alianza Petrolera hosts Rionegro Águilar on Matchday 11 of the Colombian first division on Saturday.

Past the halfway mark in the regular season, Alianza Petrolera and Rionegro Águilas find themselves in the 12th and 16th positions in the table respectively. The home club has 13 points after 10 matches while Rionegro are sitting on 11. There's a lot left to play for as both clubs are still within four points of the top eight in the table that advance to the playoffs.

How to Watch Alianza Petrolera vs. Rionegro Águilas Today:

Match Date: March 19, 2022

Match Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: Nuestra Tele

Alianza Petrolera has only lost once this season, tied with league-leader Millionarios for the least amount of losses overall this season. That loss was on Matchday 4, a slim 2-1 defeat at Atlético Bucaramanga.

Since then, the club has gone undefeated in its last six matches, with five draws in that span and seven draws in its first ten matches this season. Alianza's most recent outing was a 2-2 draw at home to Bucaramanga again where Brayan Fernández and Luis Angulo scored the goals for the home side.

Rionegro, meanwhile, is coming off of back-to-back losses in league play, losing 4-0 at Independiente Medellín followed by a 2-1 defeat at home to Envigado.

Alianza Petrolera and Rionegro Águilas will face off at Daniel Villa Zapata Stadium in the city of Santander, Colombia.

