Four teams in the Colombia first division standings are currently tied on 15 points: Independiente Medellín, in eighth place with a +3 goal difference, América de Cali, in ninth with +2, Atlético Bucaramanga, tenth with +1, and in 11th, Cortuluá with a zero goal difference. The race for the top eight, who qualify for the playoffs, is as tight as it possibly could be, meaning the head-to-head matches with the teams on the bubble should be played like finals.

How to Watch América de Cali vs. Independiente Medellín Today:

Match Date: March 19, 2022

Match Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Nuetra Tele

Independiente Medellín has yet to draw this season in league play, with a record of 5-0-5 after ten matches. The club is coming off of defeat in its most recent outing in the Colombian first division, a 2-0 loss to the winningest club in the tournament's history, Atlético Nacional. Right-winger Felipe Pardo received a red card in that match and will miss the Matchday 11 duel with América de Cali.

América de Cali and Independiente Medellín just faced off in the two-legged qualifying playoff of the 2022 Copa Sudamericana and, after a 3-3 draw on aggregate, the teams went to penalty kicks where Independiente edged out its elimination of América 3-1.

