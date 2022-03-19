Skip to main content

How to Watch América de Cali vs. Independiente Medellín: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

América de Cali hosts Independiente Medellín on Matchday 11 of the Colombian first division on Saturday.

Four teams in the Colombia first division standings are currently tied on 15 points: Independiente Medellín, in eighth place with a +3 goal difference, América de Cali, in ninth with +2, Atlético Bucaramanga, tenth with +1, and in 11th, Cortuluá with a zero goal difference. The race for the top eight, who qualify for the playoffs, is as tight as it possibly could be, meaning the head-to-head matches with the teams on the bubble should be played like finals.

How to Watch América de Cali vs. Independiente Medellín Today:

Match Date: March 19, 2022

Match Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Nuetra Tele

Live Stream América de Cali vs. Independiente Medellín on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Independiente Medellín has yet to draw this season in league play, with a record of 5-0-5 after ten matches. The club is coming off of defeat in its most recent outing in the Colombian first division, a 2-0 loss to the winningest club in the tournament's history, Atlético Nacional. Right-winger Felipe Pardo received a red card in that match and will miss the Matchday 11 duel with América de Cali.

América de Cali and Independiente Medellín just faced off in the two-legged qualifying playoff of the 2022 Copa Sudamericana and, after a 3-3 draw on aggregate, the teams went to penalty kicks where Independiente edged out its elimination of América 3-1.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
19
2022

América de Cali vs. Independiente Medellín

TV CHANNEL: Nuestra Tele
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17911277
NHL

How to Watch Rangers at Lightning

By Ben Macaluso3 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) shoots the ball over Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) in the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Lakers at Wizards

By Ben Macaluso3 minutes ago
USATSI_17926681
NBA

How to Watch Pistons at Cavaliers

By Ben Macaluso3 minutes ago
USATSI_17892649
MLS

How to Watch San Jose Earthquakes at Minnesota United FC

By Kristofer Habbas3 minutes ago
USATSI_17927413
College Baseball

How to Watch Stanford at Arizona in College Baseball

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
baseball field
College Baseball

How to Watch Washington State at Washington in College Baseball

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
USATSI_17829375
College Hockey

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Michigan College Hockey Big Ten Tournament Championship

By Alex Barth3 minutes ago
college soccer
Fútbol Colombiano Primera División

How to Watch América de Cali vs. Independiente Medellín

By Rafael Urbina3 minutes ago
USATSI_17406323
USL Championship Soccer

How to Watch El Paso Locomotive FC vs. New Mexico United

By Rafael Urbina3 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy