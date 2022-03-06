Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlético Nacional vs. Independiente Medellín: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Matchday 10 continues on Sunday when Atlético Nacional hosts Independiente Medellín at Atanasio Girardot Stadium.

Just two points separate fourth place Atlético Nacional (17) and sixth place Independiente Medellín (15) in the Colombian First Division standings this season. The home team is coming off of its second loss of the campaign, while the visitors have been hot and cold all season with five wins, four losses and zero draws.

How to Watch Atlético Nacional vs. Independiente Medellín Today:

Game Date: March 6, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Nuestra Tele

Live Stream Atlético Nacional vs. Independiente Medellín on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Atlético Nacional has started the season off on the right foot after nine matches, winning five and losing and drawing two. The winningest club in the Colombian first division (16 titles) is hoping to revert the team's dip in form in recent weeks. Its coming off of a Copa Libertadores second qualification round elimination at the hands of Paraguayan club Olimpia 4-2 on aggregate.

The club's elimination from South America's most esteemed tournament was preceded by a 3-1 away loss at Atlético Bucaramanga in league play. Andrés Andrade scored the team's lone goal of the match.

Meanwhile, Independiente Medellín is fresh off of the club's most dominant win this season, a 4-0 thrashing of Rionegro Águilas. The team had four different goal scorers on the night with the likes of Felipe Pardo, Jean Carlos Pineda, Adrián Arregui and Luciano Pons all finding their names on the scoresheet.

A victory for Independiente Medellín in the club's visit to Atlético Nacional would mean surpassing them in the standings into fourth place.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
6
2022

Atlético Nacional vs. Independiente Medellín

TV CHANNEL: Nuestra Tele
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 18, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) controls the puck as center William Karlsson (71) skates by during the third period against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Senators at Golden Knights

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
USATSI_17828586
NBA

How to Watch Pelicans at Nuggets

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
USATSI_17813357
College Wrestling

How to Watch Big 12 Championship in College Wrestling

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Baylor Baseball
College Baseball

How to Watch Baylor vs. LSU in College Baseball

By Justin Carter1 minute ago
soccer fans
Fútbol Colombiano Primera División

How to Watch Atlético Nacional vs. Independiente Medellín

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
imago1004206411h
Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer

How to Watch Independiente del Valle vs. Aucas

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
Feb 25, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) celebrates his goal with defenseman Devon Toews (7) and left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) and right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) in the third period against the Winnipeg Jets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner (53) tries to knock Los Angeles Kings center Trevor Moore (12) off the puck as he skates during the first period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) celebrates the game winning goal during the shootout against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy