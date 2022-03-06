How to Watch Atlético Nacional vs. Independiente Medellín

Just two points separate fourth place Atlético Nacional (17) and sixth place Independiente Medellín (15) in the Colombian First Division standings this season. The home team is coming off of its second loss of the campaign, while the visitors have been hot and cold all season with five wins, four losses and zero draws.

Game Date: March 6, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Atlético Nacional has started the season off on the right foot after nine matches, winning five and losing and drawing two. The winningest club in the Colombian first division (16 titles) is hoping to revert the team's dip in form in recent weeks. Its coming off of a Copa Libertadores second qualification round elimination at the hands of Paraguayan club Olimpia 4-2 on aggregate.

The club's elimination from South America's most esteemed tournament was preceded by a 3-1 away loss at Atlético Bucaramanga in league play. Andrés Andrade scored the team's lone goal of the match.

Meanwhile, Independiente Medellín is fresh off of the club's most dominant win this season, a 4-0 thrashing of Rionegro Águilas. The team had four different goal scorers on the night with the likes of Felipe Pardo, Jean Carlos Pineda, Adrián Arregui and Luciano Pons all finding their names on the scoresheet.

A victory for Independiente Medellín in the club's visit to Atlético Nacional would mean surpassing them in the standings into fourth place.

