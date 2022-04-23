Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlético Nacional vs Once Caldas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Atlético Nacional takes on Once Caldas in the second leg of the Round of 16 match of the Copa Colombia

Atlético Nacional got the best of Once Caldas on Wednesday when it beat the team 3-0 in the first leg of the Round of 16.

How to Watch Atlético Nacional vs Once Caldas Today:

Match Date: April 23, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Nuestra Tele

Live Stream the Atlético Nacional vs Once Caldas match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Atlético Nacional got goals from Daniel Andrés Mantilla Ossa in the fifth minute and Danovis Banguero in the 11th minute to take a quick 2-0 lead that effectively ended the match early.

Giovanni Moreno added an insurance goal in he 46th minute to give Atlético Nacional the final margin of victory.

It was a decisive win for Atlético Nacional and sets itself up nicely to advance to the quarterfinals.

Once Caldas, though, will be looking to pull off a shocking upset and came all the way back in the second leg.

Once Caldas will have to attack from the very beginning if it wants to make up the three goal deficit and even have a shot at forcing a tie or getting the win.

It will not be easy for Once Caldas to make the comeback, but it isn't going to back  down in this one.

How To Watch

April
23
2022

Atlético Nacional vs Once Caldas

TV CHANNEL: Nuestra Tele
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
