Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlético Nacional vs. Independiente Santa Fe: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Atlético Nacional hosts Independiente Santa Fe on Monday in Colombian first division action.

Atlético Nacional is enjoying a fine run of form in the Categoría Primera A tournament, currently on a three-match undefeated streak with two wins and a draw in that span. The winningest team in league history is No. 3 in the standings with 24 points, but a victory could put the home team atop the first division standings. Independiente Santa Fe, meanwhile, is on a streak of its own, coming off of two straight wins in league play.

How to Watch Atlético Nacional vs. Independiente Santa Fe Today:

Match Date: March 28, 2022

Match Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: Nuestra Tele

Live Stream Atlético Nacional vs. Independiente Santa Fe on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Atlético Nacional is coming off a thrilling 3-3 draw against reigning champion Deportivo Cali. Cali came out swinging to a 3-0 lead in the first half thanks to goals from Teófilo Gutiérrez, Guillermo Burdisso, and Yony González. The visitors later woke up scoring three goals, all after the 70th minute of the match, courtesy of Yairo Moreno and a Dorlan Pabón brace.

Independiente Santa Fe has two straight wins: 4-2 over Deportivo Pasto and a 3-1 finish at home against Atlético Bucaramanga. Wilson Morelo scored four goals in that span, with a hat-trick in the club's most recent outing.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
28
2022

Atlético Nacional vs. Independiente Santa Fe

TV CHANNEL: Nuestra Tele
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 13, 2022; Hamilton, Ontario, Canada; Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson (72) celebrates with team mates after scoring against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2022 Heritage Classic ice hockey game at Tim Hortons Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres at Chicago Blackhawks

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
Mexico Soccer
Fútbol Colombiano Primera División

How to Watch Atlético Nacional vs. Independiente Santa Fe

By Rafael Urbina3 minutes ago
Mar 18, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) dribbles by New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs at Houston Rockets

By Kristofer Habbas33 minutes ago
Soccer Ball
Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

How to Watch San Martín vs. Club Deportivo Maipú

By Rafael Urbina33 minutes ago
Mar 11, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) defends Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Sacramento Kings at Miami Heat

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) attempts a basket in front of Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Boston Celtics at Toronto Raptors

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Mar 26, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots over Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 27, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) is defended by New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 20, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) dribbles next to Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) in the third quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy