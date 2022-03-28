Atlético Nacional is enjoying a fine run of form in the Categoría Primera A tournament, currently on a three-match undefeated streak with two wins and a draw in that span. The winningest team in league history is No. 3 in the standings with 24 points, but a victory could put the home team atop the first division standings. Independiente Santa Fe, meanwhile, is on a streak of its own, coming off of two straight wins in league play.

How to Watch Atlético Nacional vs. Independiente Santa Fe Today:

Match Date: March 28, 2022

Match Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: Nuestra Tele

Live Stream Atlético Nacional vs. Independiente Santa Fe on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Atlético Nacional is coming off a thrilling 3-3 draw against reigning champion Deportivo Cali. Cali came out swinging to a 3-0 lead in the first half thanks to goals from Teófilo Gutiérrez, Guillermo Burdisso, and Yony González. The visitors later woke up scoring three goals, all after the 70th minute of the match, courtesy of Yairo Moreno and a Dorlan Pabón brace.

Independiente Santa Fe has two straight wins: 4-2 over Deportivo Pasto and a 3-1 finish at home against Atlético Bucaramanga. Wilson Morelo scored four goals in that span, with a hat-trick in the club's most recent outing.

Regional restrictions may apply.